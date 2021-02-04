Equifax Inc. Announces Contract Extension for CEO Mark W. Begor through 2025

"Mark's strong and clear leadership over the past three years guided Equifax through one of the most challenging chapters in the company's history following the 2017 cyber event, and successfully drove an enterprise-wide $1.5 billion cloud data and technology transformation that repositioned Equifax as a global data, analytics, and technology leader with industry-leading cybersecurity," said Mark Feidler, Equifax Chairman of the Board. "Mark and his team have delivered strong financial results including record revenue during 2020, and he has proven to be a strategic, visionary and innovative leader with a deep understanding of our business. The Board of Directors is confident he is uniquely qualified to continue to lead the business into the future and to execute our strategy to drive value for our shareholders."

Since joining Equifax as CEO in April 2018, Begor led the effort to regain the confidence of customers and consumers following the 2017 cyber event and drove a $1.5 billion cloud data and technology transformation across the global enterprise. This cloud technology transformation is the largest investment in Equifax's history, and is a critical enabler to accelerating innovation, new products and growth for the benefit of customers, consumers, and investors. He also has expanded Equifax's differentiated data assets through strategic partnerships and bolt-on acquisitions that further enable the company to solve the business problems of its customers and drive future growth.

"I am proud of our progress over the past three years but even more energized to lead Equifax in the next phase of its evolution, and I look forward to building upon our strong momentum as we focus on growth in 2021 and beyond," said Begor. "This is an exciting time to be leading Equifax as we enter our next chapter of growth by leveraging our new cloud data and technology platforms to accelerate innovation, new products, and growth. Together with our Board, our first-class leadership team, and our incredibly talented teams around the globe, we will continue to provide our unique data and analytics solutions to customers, drive growth, and create enhanced shareholder value."

