Equifax Takes Leadership Stand With Early-Adoption Of Privacy Framework

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX), today announced it is an early adopter of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Privacy Framework, which was released on January 16, 2020. Equifax is among the first companies to align with NIST's framework. Adoption of the NIST Privacy Framework builds on Equifax's previous support for and adoption of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework .

Developed in collaboration with public and private stakeholders, the NIST Privacy Framework is designed to help organizations balance the need to protect people's personal data while developing products and services that rely on data. As a data, analytics and technology company, Equifax's status as an early adopter further establishes its transformation into a leader in privacy and security.

Over the last year, Equifax has collaborated with NIST and other stakeholders on the framework and recognized the need for risk-based tools to help organizations manage and secure personal information while providing real value in products and services.

"Equifax is proud to be an early adopter of the NIST Privacy Framework," said Nick Oldham, Equifax Chief Privacy Officer. "This framework provides an avenue for companies to assess where their privacy program is today, set goals and evaluate their progress toward achieving those goals. In addition, the framework provides a robust lens through which companies can view the benefits of privacy. Not only are we complying with privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), but we are committed to building trust with consumers and customers who use our services or products. This framework is critical to helping us do that."

Equifax understands people want more control over how their personal information is collected, used, shared and protected. As a result, Equifax has committed to responsibly and appropriately using personal information and to properly balance privacy with the important role data plays in today's modern economy.

To learn more about the NIST Privacy Framework, visit https://www.nist.gov/privacy-framework .

