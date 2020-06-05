Equifax to Provide Investor Update

ATLANTA, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET on June 8, 2020 in which CEO, Mark Begor, and CFO, John Gamble, will discuss improving market and business revenue trends, including Equifax's current expectation to deliver revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter of 2019. In addition, senior management from the Equifax Workforce Solutions business unit will provide a discussion of their business model, recent performance, and levers for future growth.

Conference Call:

US/Canada: +1 (786) 789-4772

Toll-Free: (800) 458-4121

Confirmation Code: 4911986

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on June 8 in advance of the call. A recording of this call will also be made available on investor.equifax.com the following day.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including with respect to expected growth, results of operations and performance. While the Company believes these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 and changes in worldwide and U.S. economic conditions that materially impact the demand for Equifax's products and services. A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are given only as at the date of this release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

