Equifax Workforce Solutions Launches New Integration with Pennsylvania-Based Payroll and HR Solution Provider PrimePay

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand the benefits of automated verifications to small and medium businesses and their employees, Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) announced a new integration for The Work Number® database with PrimePayⓇ, a payroll service and human capital management (HCM) provider. The integration will help automate the transfer of information required for verifications of income and employment supporting a more accelerated decision process for consumers.

"PrimePay has done a great job of delivering value by focusing on HR efficiency and we are pleased that adding The Work Number through PrimePay payroll can help support that mission," said Joe Muchnick, SVP Alliances for Workforce Solutions. "While automated verifications help eliminate some manual HR tasks, they also help to accelerate decisions for those employees waiting on credit and benefit decisions. It's an efficiency win-win."

The new integration allows PrimePay to offer additional configurability to its HR and payroll services which are specifically designed to help create efficiencies. Employers using PrimePay payroll solutions can help automate verification of income and employment requests from credentialed verifiers through The Work Number database, reducing the workload and helping improve the privacy related to such verification tasks.

"The addition of this integration continues to bolster the value that PrimePay's HCM solution delivers," said Bill Pellicano, CEO of PrimePay. "By utilizing The Work Number offering, PrimePay clients can improve their efficiencies and enhance the support that they provide to their employees."

The Work Number provides a more streamlined, transparent and automated service which allows verifiers with permissible purpose to more quickly and accurately tap into more than 114 million active records to help complete the employment and income verifications needed to help make benefit and credit decisions. By automating the verification process, the chance for human error is reduced, while providing the timely responses that employees count on when applying for credit, jobs or social safety net benefits.

The integrated verification service is available at no cost to PrimePay clients. More information on The Work Number service can be found here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.



At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

ABOUT PRIMEPAY

PrimePay®, founded in 1986, is a payroll service and human capital management (HCM) provider, offering solutions that empower business to focus on what matters most. PrimePay delivers highly configurable HR and payroll solutions designed to create efficiencies and to maximize compliance for its clients across its nationwide presence. To learn more, visit primepay.com .

