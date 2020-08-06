Equifund CFP Issuer Biopact CT Announces Major Partnership with Leading Biotechnology Company

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund CFP (https://equifundcfp.com), an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities, announces one of its Issuers, Biopact Cellular Transport Inc. ("Biopact CT"), has signed a major partnership with a leading biotechnology company.

"We at Biopact CT are delighted to have reached an agreement to begin testing a leading supplier of CAR-T technology's components with our proprietary intracellular delivery mechanism for new cancer treatments," said Kurt Swogger, CEO of Biopact CT. "We believe success will translate into lower costs and quicker deliveries of treatment to patients and could mean future success in the delivery of other innovative treatments for a host of diseases and cancers."

Biopact CT is pioneering a breakthrough intracellular delivery technology called MGMR. Lab studies have shown MGMR can transport a variety of next-generation medicines, such as cancer-fighting CAR-T treatments, into the cell more safely, effectively, and affordably than other options used today. The technology is backed by 77 patents worldwide and could be instrumental in helping cell-based therapies fight many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, and more.

According to Market Research Future, the cell therapy market is expected to hit $20.2 billion by 2023. It's one of the fastest-growing areas of medicine and has an expected compounded annual growth rate of 22.4%. Effective intracellular delivery tools will play a critical factor in the future success of this industry.

Prospective investors can find more information about Biopact Cellular Transport, its MGMR technology, and its investment offering at https://equifundcfp.com/biopact-ct/

About Biopact CT

Biopact CT is a nanoscale biomaterials company focused on developing the world's first truly-universal intracellular delivery vehicle, MGMR. MGMR is a patented technology that provides efficient, controllable delivery of genetic materials, oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and other molecular cargos safely into the cell.

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Regulation CF Offerings investments are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high-risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund CFP offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered, and the risks and other considerations relating to the purchase of these securities.

