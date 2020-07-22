EquiLend & The Risk Management Association Release Latin America Securities Finance User Guide 2020

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend and The Risk Management Association (RMA) have joined forces with domestic and international market participants active in Latin America to produce the second annual Latin America Securities Finance User Guide, published today.

The Latin America Securities Finance User Guide 2020 reviews the current and future state of Latin American securities finance markets including Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. It covers in detail the various markets' securities finance infrastructure, regional innovations and illustrative market data.

The user guide is a comprehensive resource for agent lenders, broker-dealers, CSDs, CCPs, exchanges, beneficial owners, hedge funds, lawyers, regulators and consultants interested in the Latin American securities finance markets.

Brian Lamb, CEO, EquiLend, says: "We are seeing positive momentum in the burgeoning securities finance markets of Latin America and are excited for the growth taking place across the region. As the regulatory environment, technological infrastructure and market participation advances across Latin America, countries across the region are increasingly recognizing the benefits of an active securities finance industry."

Fran Garritt, Director of Global Markets Risk and Securities Lending, RMA, says: "The guide is meant to be a 'living document' that will encourage productive discussions on how foreign investors can comfortably execute their investment strategies, and allow the industry to address issues that will transform Latin America into an increasingly robust securities lending market."

EquiLend and RMA intend for the work to serve as a user's guide to the region, offering local insights and market expertise for both domestic and global participants, and look forward to working with market participants to update the document each year.

The guide is available at https://www.equilend.com/latin-america-securities-finance-market-user-guide-2020/

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering trading, post-trade, market data, regulatory and clearing services for the securities finance, collateral and swaps industries. EquiLend has offices in New York, Boston, Toronto, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo. www.equilend.com

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

Related Links

http://www.rmahq.org

