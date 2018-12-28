eQuine Holdings Discloses 8% Stake In AngioSoma (SOAN)

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eQuine Holdings, a Class II Multi-Family Office, has disclosed an eight percent (8%) equity stake in AngioSoma (OTC-PINK:SOAN).

On December 17, 2018 AngioSoma announced a Partially Binding Letter of Intent to acquire Diabetes Relief.

A copy of SEC form 13D can be found at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1502152/000091228218000168/angiosoma-atwood13d_122618.htm

About eQuine Holdings, LLC - eQuine Holdings, LLC is a Class II multi-family office, responsible for managing the day to day operations of various interests in private and public companies. For the past decade, ultra-high net worth families have entrusted eQuine to advise them on wealth preservation & growth, tax advisement, risk mitigation and legacy generational planning.

About AngioSoma (SOAN) - AngioSoma is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on improving the effectiveness of current standard-of-care treatments related to pharmaceutical or endovascular interventions. Our "end to end" solution will provide interventional radiologists, cardiologists, and internal medicine physicians with both pharmaceutical and or endovascular interventional options prior to infarction or critical limb ischemic events, stabilizing or reversing the atherosclerotic disease. For pharmaceutical stabilization, our Liprostin™ product for treatment of peripheral artery disease ("PAD") completed preliminary U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") required Phase I and Phase II clinical trials successfully and is entering Phase III prior to approval. For long term preventative measures, our Transdermal PGE-1 Patch will provide ongoing treatment for chronic cardiovascular disease by delivery of PGE-1 or Liprostin™ through the skin. In all, we have a robust product pipeline from 20+ years of research and development, with existing patents, provisional patents, formulations, and trademarks from previously successful products.

About Diabetes Relief - Diabetes Relief licenses medical facilities for the treatment of metabolic disorder, specializing in diabetes, for the use of patented protocols, processes, and intellectual property. Treatments are individualized to a patient's condition and metabolic state. Diabetes Relief, through providing thousands of treatments, has seen vast improvements for patients. Clinical trials for FDA approval of Liprostin™, that is intended to treat Peripheral Artery Disease, or PAD, may be facilitated by the acquisition.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements, including the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Media Relations

eQuine Holdings, LLC

CONTACT: info@equineholdings.com

SOURCE eQuine Holdings, LLC