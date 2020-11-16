Equinix Earns DPP Committed to Sustainability Mark

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced it has been awarded the DPP Committed to Sustainability mark. The accreditation is part of the DPP's Committed to Sustainability program, which offers a practical tool to assess content and digital media (CDM) organizations and suppliers against key environmental measures and impacts. The program also recognizes commitment to continuous improvement in environmental sustainability practices.

Equinix scored five out of five—the highest rating—on its first response to the DPP's Committed to Sustainability survey. On average, participating companies receive scores of two out of five.

To achieve the top rating, Equinix was assessed against a set of key environmental measures, and was required to demonstrate its commitment to, and progress against, energy use, waste and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-related key performance indicators, as well as its efforts to green the CDM industry. This achievement highlights Equinix's role in driving sustainability to create long-term shared value for its stakeholders including investors, customers, communities and employees.

Sustainability continues to be a priority for Equinix's customers and value chain. Findings from Equinix's 2019-20 Global Tech Trends Survey—which gathered insights from over 2,450 global IT decision-makers—highlighted how sustainability and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)-related issues are affecting business-critical decision-making when it comes to IT infrastructure. Indeed, 45% of all respondents reported that their customers want them to demonstrate their digital infrastructure is sustainable, while 42% said the sustainability of their own suppliers has a direct impact on their buying decisions.

Enterprises are increasingly accelerating their digital transformation programs to reduce their own environmental impact, while addressing growing digital demands. This shift is leading to increased cloud adoption, supported by Equinix Fabric™. The interconnection service offers virtual connections to some of the world's largest cloud providers via Platform Equinix®. CDM companies such as Red Bee Media—a sponsor of the DPP's Committed to Sustainability program—use Platform Equinix to directly and securely connect in real time with multiple cloud service providers to deliver high-quality, innovative services, locally and worldwide.

Through its global platform, Equinix supports enterprises across several vertical markets—including content and digital media providers, financial services, transportation, healthcare and retail—to adapt to change and leverage digital ecosystems to meet sustainability requirements. Customers can attest to their renewable energy coverage within Equinix data centers by referencing customized Equinix Green Power Reports.

Further details on Equinix's sustainability progress can be found in its latest sustainability report.

The DPP's Committed to Sustainability program offers a practical tool for CDM organizations and suppliers to assess their progress against key environmental measures, providing a common framework for procurement teams to assess the environmental impact of their suppliers. It also allows CDM organizations to demonstrate their commitment to continuous improvement in this area.

Red Bee Media—a leading global managed media services company and Equinix customer—is one of the sponsors of the DPP's Committed to Sustainability program. Headquartered in London , with 2,500 media experts in Europe , the Middle East , Asia-Pacific and North America , Red Bee is deployed in Equinix data centers in Amsterdam , Helsinki and London .

, with 2,500 media experts in , the , and , is deployed in Equinix data centers in , and . As the world's digital infrastructure company, Equinix is working to protect, connect and power a more sustainable digital world, by proactively addressing its ESG impacts. Equinix is recognized as an industry leader in renewable energy and is protecting the planet and climate by committing to reaching 100% clean and renewable energy across its global platform. In 2019, Equinix achieved over 90% renewable energy use, totaling 5,250 GWh, up from 34% in 2015. The company's renewable energy efforts have driven down its carbon footprint by 60% since 2015, even as Equinix's overall data center footprint and energy consumption doubled from 2,600 GWh in 2015 to ~5,740 GWh in 2019.

Platform Equinix is home to more than 1,800 networks, 2,900 cloud and IT service providers, and approximately 3,000 enterprises, providing access to nearly 10,000 businesses around the world in rich vertical ecosystems. This allows CDM companies to partner with key network service providers and next-generation platforms.

Mark Harrison , CEO, DPP:

"We're delighted that Equinix has joined an increasing number of companies that are demonstrating their fantastic commitment to building an environmentally sustainable media industry. Achieving a five out of five score makes them a role model for our industry, helping us all to drive towards continuous improvement and good practice."





Edward Odevall, Chief Commercial Officer, Red Bee Media:

"As an industry we need to work together to make sure sustainability is a key priority now, and in the future, which is why Red Bee is a proud sponsor of the DPP Committed to Sustainability program. We are always looking to cooperate with suppliers and partners who actively pursue sustainable ways of working, and it is encouraging to see that it is a growing trend. Congratulations to Equinix for joining the initiative and for its great score."





Jennifer Ruch , Director of Sustainability and ESG, Equinix:

"At Equinix, we believe we have the responsibility to protect our collective future. This is why we continually seek opportunities with like-minded organizations to advance our global sustainability goals across the areas of energy, renewable energy, and design and operational innovation. Achieving the DPP's Committed to Sustainability mark is a result of these efforts, as our data centers help enable the world's leading businesses to reach their own sustainability goals."





Matt George , Director of Segment Marketing, EMEA, Equinix:

"As we work to support digital leaders in the CDM industry, we are harnessing the power of technology and interconnection to help create a more sustainable future. We are proud to work with industry organizations and their members who are committed to the same responsible values as Equinix. To be awarded the DPP mark with the top score is inspiring."

