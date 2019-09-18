Equinix Extends Global Reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced it has extended the global reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help enterprises across five continents easily and privately connect to Oracle Cloud on Platform Equinix®.

Recent global market expansions in São Paulo, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Zurich now provide customers in these metros with private and highly secure connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect via Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™). As a part of the expanded collaboration, Oracle customers using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Phoenix data center region can also now directly connect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect from Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers in Los Angeles via ECX Fabric. This rapid global expansion is in response to strong demand from enterprises to digitally transform their global businesses by migrating Oracle workloads to Oracle Cloud.

Cloud interconnection on Platform Equinix delivers fast and secure access to applications, databases and other services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Additionally, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect delivers a secured and dedicated connection between customers' data centers and Oracle Cloud. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect via ECX Fabric, enterprises can migrate and run compute, applications and data workloads to Oracle Cloud in a high-throughput, scalable manner that reduces costs and delivers consistent and predictable performance.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., a leading producer of commercial silica used for industrial applications in the oil and gas industry, recently deployed Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect via ECX Fabric for interconnection to their corporate network. By privately connecting to Oracle Cloud on Platform Equinix, U.S. Silica has improved application performance for end users in offices throughout the United States, while also leveraging ECX Fabric to achieve continuous data synchronization with their disaster recovery sites.

The need to deploy private, hybrid cloud architecture by connecting to cloud service providers, such as Oracle Cloud, is becoming increasingly important for global enterprises as digital transformation fuels the need for on-demand access to cloud-based services.

Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure is designed to create an infrastructure that matches and surpasses the performance, control and governance of enterprise data centers, while delivering the scale, elasticity and cost savings of public clouds. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was built from the ground up to be a cloud for the enterprise, equally capable of running traditional multi-tiered enterprise applications, high-performance workloads, and modern serverless and container-based architectures.

Whether a customer requires direct connection to Oracle as part of a broader interconnection strategy, or if they need to migrate data-heavy applications to the cloud, connection to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure on Platform Equinix is a highly scalable solution for many enterprise users.

Currently, Oracle FastConnect is deployed in six Equinix IBX data centers, including Amsterdam , Chicago , Frankfurt , London , Sydney and Washington, D.C. /Northern Virginia. Additionally, Equinix offers more private onramps to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect than any other data center provider with connectivity via ECX Fabric available in 32 other metros globally, including:

, , , , and /Northern Virginia. Additionally, Equinix offers more private onramps to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect than any other data center provider with connectivity via ECX Fabric available in 32 other metros globally, including: 7 Asia-Pacific metros: Hong Kong , Melbourne , Osaka , Perth , Singapore , Sydney and Tokyo .

metros: , , , , , and .

13 American metros: Atlanta , Boston , Culpeper, Dallas , Denver , Houston , Los Angeles , Miami , New York , São Paulo, Seattle , Silicon Valley and Toronto .

, , Culpeper, , , , , , , São Paulo, , Silicon Valley and .

12 European metros: Dublin , Dusseldorf , Geneva , Helsinki , Madrid , Manchester , Milan , Munich , Paris , Stockholm , Warsaw and Zurich .

, , , , , , , , , , and . ECX Fabric is an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that helps customers connect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect, and other clouds and network providers located around the world. With ECX Fabric, Oracle customers using the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Phoenix data center region can now directly connect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect from Equinix IBX data centers in Los Angeles .

. Oracle and Equinix have a long-standing relationship, and Equinix was recently recognized as a Worldwide Platinum level member of the Oracle Partner Network.

Direct and private connectivity to strategic hybrid cloud service providers like Oracle Cloud is essential as digital transformation fuels higher demand for localized digital services at the edge. According to the Global Interconnection Index (GXI) Volume 2, a market study published by Equinix, interconnection between enterprises and cloud and IT providers is projected to grow 98% per annum through 2021, supporting businesses building out new digital services and migrating existing workloads to third-party cloud platforms.

Mohammed Shareef , Director, IT Applications and Enterprise Architecture, U.S. Silica

"As a company with a 100-year track record as an innovator in industrial silica products and solutions, our customers have high expectations of us. When we made the critical decision to upgrade our ERP and migrate it to the cloud, we knew we needed the right partners in place to succeed. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect through ECX Fabric, we were able to bring applications and services closer to our users, implement a robust DR solution, increase agility, and enhance security and reliability."

Vinay Kumar , Vice President, Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

"Companies today are faced with continuously changing business demands that require a new level of speed, reliability and security. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure using FastConnect in Equinix IBX data centers, customers can provision the private connections they need today to scale with these growing demands. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect offers a simple port-based pricing model, with no additional egress or ingress bandwidth charges, providing amazing value to data-intensive workloads. We look forward to helping more customers move workloads to Oracle Cloud using FastConnect and ECX Fabric in a growing number of markets."

Robert Blackburn , Global Managing Director, Oracle Strategic Alliance, Equinix

"As companies around the world are prioritizing digital transformation as a way to gain a competitive advantage, we're seeing increased customer demand to migrate Oracle workloads to Oracle Cloud. The reality is that companies that are adopting digital transformation are thriving, and those that are not are being left behind. With this direct access, our mutual customers can create a high-speed, low-latency connection that allows them to fully realize the benefits of their Oracle deployment. We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Oracle and offer this service in these new metros across the globe."

