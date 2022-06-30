Equinix Named HPE GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year 2022

Equinix recognized for outstanding performance and commitment to customer excellence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced it has been named HPE GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year 2022. As part of the HPE partner ecosystem, this award recognizes Equinix for its outstanding performance and commitment to customer excellence.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, coupled with Equinix's global footprint, helps businesses optimize their hybrid cloud strategy, offering scalability, flexibility and security for workloads across more than 240 Equinix data centers and edge data centers worldwide. HPE GreenLake with Equinix delivers a consistent hybrid multicloud experience with hardware, infrastructure, services, APIs, management and operations from HPE, coupled with secure private connections to partner ecosystems and public clouds.

Together, Equinix and the HPE GreenLake platform help solve the complexity of purchasing, regulating and managing owned digital infrastructure. The partnership improves application performance by providing low-latency connectivity to leading network and cloud service provider ecosystems.

The HPE Partner Awards 2022 recognize honorees for exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions and meaningful business results. The winners were announced at the HPE Partner Growth Summit taking place during its Discover conference June 27-29 in Las Vegas.

Karl Strohmeyer, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer at Equinix, accepted the award Monday and spoke Tuesday on a panel hosted by Keith White, executive vice president and general manager, GreenLake Cloud Services Commercial Business, along with Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer of Nutanix, where he discussed several topics including transitioning workloads to the public cloud, leveraging partner communities and helping customers digitally transform infrastructures.

Equinix and the HPE GreenLake platform help businesses bridge the gap between cloud-native and legacy assets and manage the competing needs of net-new and obsolete infrastructure.

Features and Benefits of HPE GreenLake with Equinix:

Faster time to use: Preconfigured HPE hardware, pre-provisioned interconnectivity and bundled services accelerate hybrid cloud deployment.

Preconfigured HPE hardware, pre-provisioned interconnectivity and bundled services accelerate hybrid cloud deployment. Faster time to market: Reduced deployment times for key HPE GreenLake cloud services, such as SAP HANA, high-performance computing, ML Ops, containers, storage, compute, VMs, data protection—and many more—in key metros around the globe.

Reduced deployment times for key HPE GreenLake cloud services, such as SAP HANA, high-performance computing, ML Ops, containers, storage, compute, VMs, data protection—and many more—in key metros around the globe. Easy cloud repatriation: Reduced complexity, cost, and technical challenges of reprovisioning and reallocating owned infrastructure and data centers by shifting back from public cloud to HPE GreenLake with Equinix.

Reduced complexity, cost, and technical challenges of reprovisioning and reallocating owned infrastructure and data centers by shifting back from public cloud to HPE GreenLake with Equinix. Simplify IT operations with HPE GreenLake Central: Businesses can manage private and public cloud deployments—along with data center services—from a single pane of glass.

Businesses can manage private and public cloud deployments—along with data center services—from a single pane of glass. Optimize IT spend: The HPE GreenLake pay-for-what-you-use model removes the need for up-front payment.

The HPE GreenLake pay-for-what-you-use model removes the need for up-front payment. Scale quickly: Right-size from the start with a built-in capacity buffer to scale into for compute, storage, and space and power.

Right-size from the start with a built-in capacity buffer to scale into for compute, storage, and space and power. Improve application performance: Businesses can boost both app performance and user experience with low latency interconnections to leading global cloud, network, and SaaS providers.

Businesses can boost both app performance and user experience with low latency interconnections to leading global cloud, network, and SaaS providers. Support sustainability: Organizations can eliminate overprovisioning and green their supply chain by using the HPE GreenLake platform to scale consumption up and down, depending on demand in energy-efficient Equinix facilities.

Organizations can eliminate overprovisioning and green their supply chain by using the HPE GreenLake platform to scale consumption up and down, depending on demand in energy-efficient Equinix facilities. Facilitate cloud repatriation or rebalancing: Reduce the complexity, cost and technical challenge of reprovisioning workloads from public cloud to HPE GreenLake with Equinix.

Quote

George Hope , Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE

"It is an honor to celebrate the winners of the HPE Partner Awards this year as the channel once again has shown the ability to adapt, transform and grow together. Our partner ecosystem remains at our core, and the winners of the partner awards this year have best demonstrated success through partnering with HPE as one team. HPE remains committed to delivering the best partner experience with opportunities for all partners to grow and succeed with us."

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company™. Digital leaders harness our trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. We enable our customers to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions, unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.