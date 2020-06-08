Equinix Prices Offering Of $2.6 Billion Senior Notes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. ("Equinix") (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $2.6 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of $500,000,000 of 1.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $500,000,000 of 1.800% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes"), $1,100,000,000 of 2.150% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes") and $500,000,000 of 3.000% Senior Notes due 2050 (the "2050 Notes", and together with the 2025 Notes, the 2027 Notes and the 2030 Notes, the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be Equinix's general senior obligations and will rank equal in right of payment to all of its existing and future senior indebtedness.

Equinix intends to use approximately $391.0 million of the net proceeds from the offering to fully repay the outstanding amounts under its senior unsecured 364-day term loan facilities. Equinix also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding €750,000,000 2.875% Senior Notes due 2024 and its outstanding $1,100,000,000 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026, including, in each case, the payment of premiums and accrued interest to the redemption date. Equinix intends to use any remaining net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, TD Securities, HSBC, ING, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BNP PARIBAS and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotiabank and US Bancorp are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of the Notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained at no cost by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Securities at BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department (800) 294-1322 (toll-free); e-mail: [email protected], Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (866) 471-2526 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533 (collect).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In addition, this press release is not an offer to purchase or a notice of redemption with regard to any securities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Equinix's current expectations, including statements regarding the offering of the Notes, the receipt and use of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes and the consummation of any redemptions of notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including investor demand, market conditions, customary closing conditions and other factors. In particular, there can be no assurance that Equinix will complete the offering of the Notes. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Equinix and its results is included in Equinix's filings with the SEC. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

