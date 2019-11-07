Equinix to Open New Data Center in Warsaw

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the development of a new data center in Warsaw, opening in Q1 2020. Known as WA3, the new International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center will offer state-of-the-art colocation, as well as a host of advanced interconnection services. By bringing this capacity to market, Equinix is helping Polish businesses to advance their business digitization and cloud transformation initiatives, as well as enabling global businesses to expand their digital operations in Poland.

Today's organizations are working hard to transform the way they create value in a digital world. Digital disruption is causing IP traffic to explode worldwide, accelerating the need for connectivity. Companies can extend network infrastructure to the edge and enhance workload performance by shortening the distance between digital services and users. By providing this increased capacity in Warsaw, Equinix will expand its role in advancing the digital economy, in which businesses are demanding increasing levels of interconnection to accelerate business performance.

With a greater metropolitan area of 3.1 million people, Warsaw is: the eighth most populous capital city in the European Union; Eastern Europe's second largest economy; and a significant center of research and development, business process outsourcing and information technology outsourcing for international companies.





—which consists of more than 200 data centers and enables connectivity to customers and partners across digital supply chains. Equinix's Warsaw data centers offer dense concentrations of telecommunications, cloud and IT services, and financial services companies. Equinix has over 350 customers in Warsaw today with more than 190 network service providers, and over 60 cloud service providers. This rich business ecosystem provides the opportunity for businesses to directly connect with one another in a secure environment with increased performance.





(15,200 ft. ) of colocation data center space. The WA3 data center will incorporate many of the latest standards in building innovation. For example, the facility will include a mist system for fire suppression. Equinix is helping Polish businesses to advance their business digitization and cloud

Penny Jones , Research Director — MTDC & Managed Services Multi-Tenant Datacenter, 451 Research:

"The Polish market has recently seen local enterprises and service providers turning more frequently to colocation services as they realize that maintaining mission-critical facilities is a complex and costly endeavor. This additional investment in Warsaw shows Equinix's commitment to its clientele to support growing demand for interconnected data centers to help enterprises expand their digital edge."





Robert Busz , Managing Director, Equinix Poland:

"For our Polish customers and indeed the market generally, data sovereignty is both topical and a big concern for local organizations. WA3 will be a big milestone and aid in further establishing cloud data sovereignty in Poland . Through our interconnection platform, large footprint in WA3 and via ECX Fabric, we can offer a perfect local ecosystem for global cloud service providers."

