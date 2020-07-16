Equinix to Open New Flagship Data Center in Milan

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the development of a new data center in Milan, due to open in Q1 2021. Known as ML5, the International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center will offer state-of-the-art colocation, as well as a host of advanced interconnection services, including Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™) and Equinix Internet Exchange™.

The innovative, modular construction of the site incorporates Equinix's Flexible Data Center (FDC) principles, which leverage common design elements for space, power and cooling to ensure long-term maintenance predictability. This approach provides customers with high standards for uptime and availability while lowering operating risk and complexity.

The ML5 IBX is the fourth data center for Equinix in Italy, where existing Equinix data centers provide access to a wide choice of network service providers, internet exchange points, content delivery networks and cloud service providers. This expansion further supports Italian businesses with advancing their digital transformation strategies, as well as enabling global companies across industries to expand their operations in Italy—spurring innovation.

Organizations working to accelerate their evolution from traditional to digital business can utilize the new site to dynamically scale their IT infrastructure, adopt hybrid multicloud architectures and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Equinix® global ecosystem of nearly 10,000 customers.

Highlights/Key Facts

By establishing ML5 near Via Caldera, Equinix brings its carrier-neutral ecosystem-dense model to one of the most well-connected locations within Milan—enabling customers to choose from a broad range of network and cloud services. Direct access to the Equinix Internet Exchange allows networks, content providers and large enterprises to securely exchange internet traffic over the world's largest peering solution.





Equinix IBX data centers in Milan support 160+ companies, including major telecommunications carriers via Milan's principle interconnection hubs. The sites also provide direct connections to the Milan Internet Exchange (MIX), TOP-IX and major telecommunications carriers.





plays a vital role in economy and is home to the country's only stock exchange, Borsa Italiana. Equinix's Global Tech Trends Survey 2019-20 found over 40% of IT decision-makers surveyed in EMEA are prioritizing connecting with new digital ecosystems as part of their organization's overarching technology strategy. In addition, one in two IT leaders globally stated they are prioritizing moving their infrastructure to the digital edge, where population centers, commerce, and digital and business ecosystems meet and interact in real time.





ML5—situated in North-West Milan—will provide customers with direct access to Equinix's industry-leading software-defined networking service, ECX Fabric, enabling virtual interconnections to some of the largest cloud providers in the world, such as: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud.





The $51 million first phase of ML5 is expected to provide a capacity of 500 cabinet equivalents and colocation space of approximately 15,000 square feet (1,400 square meters). Upon completion of the planned future phases, ML5 is expected to provide total capacity of more than 1,450 cabinet equivalents and colocation space of more than 45,000 square feet (4,200 square meters).





Quotes

Emmanuel Becker , Managing Director, Italy , Equinix:

"This latest investment shows our continued support for the Italian market as a strategic interconnection point. With this new site, we are further providing for companies in Italy looking to expand both locally and internationally. Data centers are crucial for connectivity and are at the heart of the country's economic model—especially in this critical period. Our goal is to continue to expand and offer more services to help companies extend their IT operations to the digital edge."





Judith Gardiner , Vice President, Growth and Emerging Markets, Equinix:

" Italy is a key growth market for Equinix in EMEA, particularly in the areas of automotive and financial services. This expansion supports the increasing demands we're seeing from companies in Italy and the wider region to accelerate their digital transformation—which has only accelerated in the wake of COVID-19. ML5 will play a key role in helping businesses thrive in the evolving digital economy, through the formation of an interconnected metro area where customers can seamlessly connect with strategic business partners in Italy and across the world."

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 55 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. Equinix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

