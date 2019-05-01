Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor, reapproval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan. 

The nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2019, were elected as directors as set out below.

Director

Votes For

% Votes For

Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman

206,373,988

98.73%

Mr. Lenard Boggio

208,208,328

99.61%

Mr. Marcel de Groot

175,843,753

84.12%

Ms. Ibtissam (Sam) Drier

208,840,175

99.91%

Mr. Marshall Koval

175,879,481

84.14%

Mr. Jacques McMullen

208,843,406

99.91%

Mr. Christian Milau

206,921,148

98.99%

Subsequent to the annual general meeting, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi was appointed to the Board of  Directors as the director nominee for Mubadala Investment Company.

Greg Smith, Equinox Gold's President and a director of the Company since 2008, did not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting but will continue in his role as President.

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

