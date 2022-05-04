Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting
May 04, 2022, 19:35 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, acceptance of amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2022, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 173,005,971 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.16% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Election of Directors
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman
|
151,590,845 (99.68%)
|
487,303 (0.32%)
|
Ms. Maryse Bélanger
|
136,032,647 (89.45%)
|
16,045,501 (10.55%)
|
Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director
|
130,650,609 (85.91%)
|
21,427,538 (14.09%)
|
Mr. François Bellemare
|
151,696,968 (99.75%)
|
381,179 (0.25%)
|
Mr. Gordon Campbell
|
149,547,904 (98.34%)
|
2,530,243 (1.66%)
|
Gen. Wesley Clark
|
151,021,829 (99.31%)
|
1,056,318 (0.69%)
|
Dr. Sally Eyre
|
142,020,769 (93.39%)
|
10,057,379 (6.61%)
|
Mr. Marshall Koval
|
135,756,762 (89.27%)
|
16,321,385 (10.73%)
|
Mr. Christian Milau
|
151,569,371 (99.67%)
|
508,775 (0.33%)
Appointment of Independent Auditor
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay
|
172,333,430 (99.61%)
|
672,540 (0.39%)
Amendment of Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
An amendment to the plan such that the maximum number of shares issuable upon the vesting of restricted share units granted under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan be increased from 7,000,000 to 12,400,000
|
147,128,529 (96.75%)
|
4,949,616 (3.25%)
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation
|
147,794,753 (97.18%)
|
4,283,394 (2.82%)
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.
