Equinox Gold Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report its second quarter 2019 summary financial and operating results. The Company will file its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Q2 Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis ("Q2 MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 later today, and will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results at 7am PT (10am ET) on August 2, 2019. Dial-in and login details are provided at the end of this news release.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Equinox Gold achieved a number of significant milestones in the first half of 2019 and now has two gold mines in production. In the second half of 2019 we expect increased production from both Aurizona and Mesquite and the start of Phase 1 construction at Castle Mountain with the objective of having our third mine in production in 2020."

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Corporate highlights

Completed $130 million strategic investment by Mubadala Investment Company ("Mubadala")

strategic investment by Mubadala Investment Company ("Mubadala") Converted $100 million acquisition facility into senior secured $130 million revolving credit facility 1

acquisition facility into senior secured revolving credit facility Issued $9.7 million in convertible notes to Pacific Road Resources Funds pursuant to non-dilution right 2

in convertible notes to Pacific Road Resources Funds pursuant to non-dilution right Issued 11.1 million shares to Sandstorm Gold to partially settle secured convertible debenture

Sold non-core Elk Gold project for C$10 million

Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) at June 30, 2019 of $33 million

Operational highlights from Mesquite

No lost-time injuries

Produced 26,799 ounces ("oz") of gold

Cash cost of $794 per oz sold and AISC of $917 per oz sold 3

per oz sold and AISC of per oz sold Sold 26,856 oz of gold, generating revenue of $35.4 million

Earnings from mine operations of $9.6 million

Development highlights

Poured first gold at Aurizona on May 14, 2019

Produced 7,025 oz of gold at Aurizona during the month of June

Received Aurizona License to Operate, the final operating permit for Aurizona

Advanced Castle Mountain permitting and procurement to prepare for Phase 1 construction in H2 2019

Recent developments

Achieved commercial production at Aurizona effective July 1, 2019

2019 outlook

Production guidance updated to 200,000-235,000 oz of gold at AISC of $940 - $990 /oz of gold sold (previously 230,000-265,000 oz of gold at AISC of $900 - $950 /oz) to reflect a longer than expected leach cycle for non-oxide ore and stacking of lower-grade material at Mesquite, and the extension to construction and subsequent modification of the mine plan at Aurizona. Updated guidance is as follows:

- /oz of gold sold (previously 230,000-265,000 oz of gold at AISC of - /oz) to reflect a longer than expected leach cycle for non-oxide ore and stacking of lower-grade material at Mesquite, and the extension to construction and subsequent modification of the mine plan at Aurizona. Updated guidance is as follows: 125,000-145,000 oz of gold from Mesquite at AISC of $930 - $980 per oz of gold sold

- per oz of gold sold

75,000-90,000 oz of gold from Aurizona at AISC of $950 - $1,025 per oz of gold sold

- per oz of gold sold Anticipated total 2019 capital spend of $69 million at Mesquite and Aurizona with $48 million spent through June 30, 2019 , including $36 million on initial capital at Aurizona

at Mesquite and Aurizona with spent through , including on initial capital at Aurizona Commence Phase 1 Castle Mountain construction; initiate Phase 2 Castle Mountain feasibility study

























1 $100 million available immediately on closing on April 11, 2019. Remaining $30 million was made available in late June 2019. 2 Issued with the same terms as the convertible notes issued to Mubadala, with a 5-year term, bearing interest at a fixed 5% interest rate,

convertible at fixed USD of $1.05 per share. 3 Cash cost per ounce sold and AISC per ounce sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Mesquite operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Operating data Unit Three months ended

June 30, 2019 Ore mined Kt 7,106 Waste mined Kt 9,515 Ratio of waste to ore

1.34 Average gold grade stacked to leach pad g/t 0.31 Gold produced oz 26,799 Gold sold oz 26,856





Unit analysis



Realized gold price $/oz 1,318 Cash cost per ounce sold $/oz 794 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold $/oz 917

Selected consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018





$ in millions, except per share amounts Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 35.4 $ - Operating costs

(25.8)

- Earnings from mine operations

9.6

- Exploration

(3.2)

(2.7) General and administration

(3.7)

(3.3) Income (loss) from operations

2.8

(6.0) Other income (expenses)

(13.5)

5.7 Net loss before taxes

(10.7)

(0.3) Tax expense

-

(1.4) Net loss from continuing operations

(10.7)

(1.7) Net loss and comprehensive loss

(10.7)

(27.5) Net loss per share from continuing operations attributable to







Equinox Gold shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.00)

Additional information regarding the Company's financial results, activities underway at Mesquite, Aurizona and Castle Mountain and the Company's long-term business strategy will be available in the Company's Q2 Financial Statements and accompanying Q2 MD&A, which will be available for download later today on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Aurizona update

Aurizona construction was completed during the quarter, first gold was poured on May 14, 2019, and commissioning continued through to quarter end. During the month of June, the Aurizona processing plant operated at an average throughput of approximately 90% of its name-plate capacity of 8,000 tonnes per day, exceeded 90% average recovery and produced 7,025 oz of gold. The Company declared commercial production at Aurizona effective July 1, 2019, after quarter end.

Change of director and grant of stock options and RSUs

Mubadala has chosen Tim Breen, Executive Director at MDCI Industry Holding Company LLC, as their board nominee to replace Mohamed Alsuwaidi, who has been promoted to a different branch of the Mubadala group. Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the restricted share unit ("RSU") plan, the Company has granted to Mr. Breen stock options exercisable into 54,545 common shares in the Company and RSUs exercisable into 30,000 shares in the Company. The stock options are exercisable at C$1.30 per share with a 5-year term, with 50% vesting one year after the date of grant and 50% vesting after two years. The RSUs vest 50% one year after the date of grant with the remainder vesting after two years. Additional RSUs were granted to an employee of the Company in accordance with the RSU plan, vesting 50% one year after the start of employment with the remainder vesting two years after the start of employment.

Conference call and webcast

Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast on August 2, 2019 commencing at 7am PT (10am ET), providing the opportunity for participants to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.

Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until October 2, 2019.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and growth potential from three wholly-owned gold mines. The Company is producing gold from its Mesquite Gold Mine in California and its Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil, and is advancing its Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California. Further information about Equinox Gold's portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs

This news release refers to cash cost and AISC per ounce which are non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures. They have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measurement is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Cash costs include mine site operating costs, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs and net of by-product sales and then divided by ounces sold to arrive at cash costs per ounce. AISC starts with total cash costs and adds net capital expenditures that are sustaining in nature, mine site general and administrative costs, capitalized and expensed exploration that is sustaining in nature and environmental reclamation costs, all divided by ounces sold to arrive at AISC per ounce. Management believes cash cost and AISC are measures commonly used in the gold mining industry and are useful for monitoring the performance of operations and the ability of mines to generate positive cashflow.

Qualified Persons

James (Jim) Currie, P.Eng., Equinox Gold's Chief Operating Officer, and Scott Heffernan, MSc, P.Geo. Equinox Gold's EVP Exploration, are the Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 for Equinox Gold and have reviewed, approved and verified the technical content of this news release.

