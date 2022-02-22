Equinox Gold to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022
Equinox Gold Corp.
Feb 22, 2022, 12:28 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Friday, February 25, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 25, 2022.
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.
