Equinox Gold to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

News provided by

Equinox Gold Corp.

Feb 22, 2022, 12:28 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Friday, February 25, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call 
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 25, 2022.

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

Also from this source

Equinox Gold Provides 2022 Guidance: Production Increasing to...

Equinox Gold Reports Record Production with 210,400 Ounces of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics