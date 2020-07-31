Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 10, 2020
Jul 31, 2020, 13:21 ET
TSX: EQX
NYSE-A: EQX
VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") will announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 on Monday, August 10, 2020 after market close. A live conference call and webcast will follow on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 commencing at 8:00am PT (11:00am ET), providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.
|
Conference call
|
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
|
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
|
Webcast
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until February 11, 2021.
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.