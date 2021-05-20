Equinox RTC Adds Music to Extracurricular Activities

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox RTC, a Residential Treatment Center for boys ages 14-18 just outside of Hendersonville, North Carolina, has added a Music Club to its extracurricular activities for students.

The new class is led by math and science teacher Zach Allen , who is licensed in music education for grades K-12 and has experience in orchestra and string ensembles. Allen holds weekly club meetings in Equinox's math room, which is equipped with a variety of musical options. Students practice drums, guitar, bass and keyboards and can bring in their own instruments if they choose.

According to Allen, music benefits Equinox's students by helping them learn emotional regulation and relationship building.

"Music club is one more way for us to connect with the boys and empower them to make lasting changes," says Allen.

Allen says his students learn to work as a group, build confidence in their abilities, and find enjoyment in music. Most participants have prior music training, although the club is also open to beginners who are highly motivated to learn.

Specializing in trauma treatment, Equinox RTC offers a range of therapeutic programs , academic courses and extra-curricular activities tailored to adolescent boys. These include individual education plans, adventure therapy, and health and fitness activities to address teens' unique neurological, emotional and physiological needs.

Equinox provides a fully accredited school with courses taught by licensed teachers and offers support for boys struggling with anxiety, depression, OCD, ASD, learning disabilities, and other emotional and behavioral needs.

For more information about Equinox Residential Treatment Center, visit their website at https://equinoxrtc.com/ or call 828-471-0248.

Contact:

Bryan Tomes

[email protected]

SOURCE Equinox RTC