Equipment and Machinery from Historical Brayton Point Power Station to be Sold in 3-Day Auction

SOMERSET, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All equipment and machinery located at shutdown Brayton Point Power Station will be sold in a three-day online auction beginning on September 18th to 20th, 2018. The auction is the next phase of the plant's decommissioning, which began on May 31st, 2017, when Brayton Point ceased operations after over half a century of being in business. Interested parties can view the assets available in the auction and bid online on Aucto.com.

The plant began operating in the 1960s and has since generated 1,600 MW each year, supplying power to approximately 1.5 million homes and fueled Somerset's schools and services. Brayton Point is recognized as being the largest fossil-fueled power plant in New England. Currently, coal constitutes 2% of New England's energy mix. Now that Brayton Point has closed its doors, remaining two coal plants in the city are expected to follow suit.

The sale event will be managed by Industrial Asset Recovery Group (IARG), an affiliate of Commercial Development Company Inc. (CDC) that specializes in industrial liquidation. With more than 30 years of experience in the field, IARG manages the liquidation process of surplus equipment, machinery and other industrial assets created by CDC's redevelopment projects.

To enable online bidding, IARG will be hosting the sale on AUCTO.COM, an industrial bidding platform. The live auction will be broadcast to online bidders using Aucto's Live Bidding technology, where bidders can view a live audio/video stream of the auction and bid online. Beginning on Tuesday, September 18th, the auction will span three days, with the sale starting each day at 10:00 AM (EST). All interested buyers are requested to register on Aucto.com to participate in the auction.

The auction will feature over 2000 lots of surplus equipment and machinery. The equipment sale schedule is setup as follows:

An open inspection of the assets will take place on Fri. Sept. 14th & Mon. Sept. 17th 8am to 5pm EDT –Includes Auction Day. All prior days are by appointment only.

The live auction will be conducted by SouthCoast Auctions & Realty, MA Lic. #662.

