Equipment Markets Trending Up at Auction According to Latest Sandhills Global Market Data

Chart Takeaways Sandhills market data reports are based on the massive pool of worldwide data derived from Sandhills marketplaces, including the weekly online auction platform AuctionTime.com and livestreams of on-site auctions from the online bidding platform Equipmentfacts.com . On the retail side, industry-leading marketplaces like TruckPaper.com , MachineryTrader.com , and TractorHouse.com provide vast resources of new and used equipment sale data. Sandhills market data reports provide detailed analysis to help sellers identify assets with changing values. Trends to note include:

U.S. Used Class 8 Trucks

Within the auction market, the Sandhills Used Price Index shows a 17.11% increase in YOY values in January.

Sleeper cabs are up an astounding 28.81% YOY at auction, an average value ($36,000) that's up $8,000 from January 2020 . Day cab auction values increased 4.12% YOY.

U.S. Used Construction Equipment

The auction market for used construction equipment was up 7.59% YOY this January.

Loader backhoes led the way with auction values up 7.69% YOY, while skid steer (up 6.36% YOY) and dozer (up 5.04% YOY) values were also strong to begin the new year.

U.S. Used Farm Equipment

Auction values for used farm equipment were up 9.48% YOY in January.

Tractors rated between 175 and 299 horsepower were a big driver of the upward auction values, rising 8.14% YOY—an average value increase of $8,000 . This tractor horsepower category, notably, has seen a continual upward value trend since Q3 2020.

