Equipmentfacts Named Online Bidding Provider for Superior Energy Auctioneers

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Energy Auctioneers has chosen Equipmentfacts as its exclusive online bidding solution. Superior Energy Auctioneers is a newly formed, employee-owned auction company that boasts more than 400 years of combined experience in the energy industry. Through Equipmentfacts, Superior Energy Auctioneers extends the reach of its live and local auctions to a global user base, while also taking advantage of the advertising reach of Sandhills Publishing (the Nebraska-based tech company behind Equipmentfacts and such brands as Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, CraneTrader, and OilfieldTrader.com).

Using Equipmentfacts, bidders can submit an online bid directly from any computer or mobile device while following the live auction from a live, high-definition broadcast. "Buyers are able to navigate the Equipmentfacts website and quickly find our auctions," explains Jim Richie of Superior Energy Auctioneers. "Plus we receive great technical support from the Equipmentfacts team, which helps to ensure a great auction."

Naming Equipmentfacts its exclusive online bidding solution also provides Superior Energy Auctioneers extensive marketing opportunities. "Machinery Trader and OilfieldTrader.com give our auctions valuable exposure to an active group of energy equipment and heavy machinery buyers," says Jim.

Superior Energy Auctioneers is comprised of individuals with over 400 years of industry experience in aggregate, offering extensive knowledge and experience in oilfield, drilling, and other specialty heavy machinery liquidations. The company's 2019 auction schedule includes an auction for drilling equipment, coil tubing, trucks, and trailers on February 20th and 21st in Odessa, Texas, followed by auctions in Cushing, Oklahoma on March 27th and 28th, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 9th and 10th, and Lafayette, Louisiana on May 2nd.

For more information about Equipmentfacts or to view auction lots for Superior Energy Auctioneers upcoming sales, visit Equipmentfacts.com.

