Equipmentfacts Provides Online Bidding for Oilfield Equipment Auction in North Dakota

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipmentfacts facilitated online bidding for Duncan Miller Auctioneers in a one-owner live auction of oilfield equipment held November 28th in Williston, North Dakota. Pre-bidding through Equipmentfacts opened ahead of the live sale, enabling the auction to accept bids from online bidders in 35 U.S. states and six countries worldwide in real-time.

The sale was contracted to Cambridge, Ohio-based Duncan Miller Auctioneers, which provided auctioneering services for a workover company that ceased operations in Williston. Duncan Miller, which has extensive experience selling oil and gas industry assets (including drilling, workover, and heavy equipment assets), leveraged Equipmentfacts and another online bidding solution to extend the sale's reach and attract bidders worldwide.

"Williston is somewhat remote, so we knew that online bidding would be essential," explained Jason Miller of Duncan Miller Auctioneers. "We needed an online bidding provider that could attract buyers not just regionally, but nationally and internationally, and we knew Equipmentfacts was an established bidding provider for oilfield assets and could effectively reach the audience we needed to reach."

Assets were advertised online and in print, primarily through Machinery Trader and Oilfield Trader, in the weeks ahead of the live sale. Duncan Miller also coordinated with Sandhills (the Nebraska-based tech company behind Equipmentfacts, Machinery Trader, and Oilfield Trader) to advertise individual assets and the sale as a whole through targeted email blast campaigns, direct-mail marketing, print advertising, and online banner ads. "If you don't reach the target buyers, you simply will not have a successful auction," noted Jason. "We needed to reach everyone in the oil and gas industry in order to get these assets sold at a fair price, and we were able to do that with Equipmentfacts." Out of 105 total lots, the sale accepted bids from over 80 registered online bidders in 35 U.S. states and six countries worldwide. Online bidders were runner-up bidders on 37 lots in total.

The sale furthers Equipmentfacts' growing presence as an auction service provider and online bidding solution for buyers and sellers in the oil and gas industry. Interested in leveraging Equipmentfacts for your next live sale? Learn more at Equipmentfacts.com or by calling (908) 788-2025.

