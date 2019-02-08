Equipmentfacts Provides Online Bidding for Oilfield Equipment Auction in Texas

FLEMINGTON, N.J., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipmentfacts facilitated online bidding for Superior Energy Auctioneers in a one-day live auction of oilfield equipment held February 20th in Odessa, Texas. The auction, which featured drilling rigs, components, drill pipes and collars, and offshore wireline units, among other assets, was spread across seven different lots where interested buyers could preview the equipment in advance of auction day. Pre-bidding through Equipmentfacts also opened ahead of the live sale, enabling Superior Energy Auctioneers to accept 204 pre-bids from online bidders across 37 states and six countries.

Superior Energy Auctioneers is an employee-owned auction company that provides auction services tailored to the unique needs of companies looking to sell oilfield, drilling, and specialty heavy machinery equipment. Superior Energy Auctioneers leverages Equipmentfacts as its exclusive online bidding solution, extending the reach of its live and local auctions to a global audience of bidders who are able to remotely participate in equipment auctions by submitting bids with a computer or smart phone.

The company's most recent auction in Odessa, Texas, accepted bids from over 180 unique registered online bidders in total. Online bids accounted for nearly 33% of the total auction sales with online bidders also comprising 58% of runner-up bids. "Equipmentfacts contributed a huge number of registered bidders to the Odessa auction," said Jim Richie of Superior Energy Auctioneers. "More importantly, we saw a large percentage of winnings bids through Equipmentfacts."

Superior Energy Auctioneers also took advantage of the advertising reach of Sandhills Publishing (the Nebraska-based tech company behind Equipmentfacts and a number of other brands operating in the construction, agriculture, and transportation equipment industries). Auction assets were advertised in the weeks leading up to the sale through OilFieldTrader.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and AuctionTime.com. The catalog, which included more than 1,200 lots, received more than 18,880 views in the weeks leading up to the auction. "The combined marketing power of Equipmentfacts and Sandhills Publishing brought an enormous amount of people our website, many of whom submitted bids and were ultimately winning bidders," said Jim.

Superior Energy Auctioneers' next sale will take place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 9th and 10th, and it will feature a variety of drilling equipment, well-service machinery, trucks, and trailers. Interested in leveraging Equipmentfacts for your next live sale? Learn more at Equipmentfacts.com or by calling (908) 788-2025.

