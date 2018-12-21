Equipmentfacts Set for Busy Oilfield Auction Schedule

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipmentfacts will support online bidding for several high-profile oilfield equipment auctions in the coming months, including auctions from Iron Bound Auctions, Superior Energy Auctioneers, and Permian International Energy Services. Interested buyers can find more information, a complete auction calendar, and sales catalogs on Equipmentfacts.com; buyers can also browse and search listings for items for sale in these auctions on OilFieldTrader.com.

Equipmentfacts will facilitate online bidding for a two-day Iron Bound Auction event on February 12th and 13th in Seminole, Texas, as well as a Superior Energy Auctioneers auction on February 20th in Odessa, Texas. Prominent oilfield equipment auctions scheduled for March include a three-day auction from Permian International Energy Services on March 20th, 21st, and 22nd, as well as a two-day auction from Superior Energy Auctioneers on March 27th and 28th. Superior Energy Auctioneers has also scheduled oilfield equipment auctions for April 9th and 10th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and May 2nd in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Equipmentfacts attracts bidders to oilfield equipment auctions with an online bidding and bidder management platform. Prior to the auction, bidders can link to the auctioneer's website, view information about terms and conditions, register to bid, and submit pre-bids from anywhere in the world. On auction day, bidders can watch the live auction via HD-quality audio and video and place online bids remotely in real time.

Oilfield assets listed in Equipmentfacts auctions receive extensive print and online advertising through both Machinery Trader and OilFieldTrader.com, which specifically targets buyers in the market for drill rigs, drilling and downhole equipment, production and support equipment, electrical equipment, valves and flanges, tubular goods, fishing and rental tools, oilfield trucks and trailers, as well as construction equipment such as pipe layers, cranes, and more. Equipmentfacts also leverages brands like TractorHouse, Truck Paper, CraneTrader, and ForestryTrader to market upcoming niche market auctions for equipment, trucks, and trailers.

For more information or to view auction lots for upcoming oilfield equipment auctions, visit Equipmentfact.com to learn more. Auctioneers interested in leveraging Equipmentfacts can contact Equipmentfacts directly.

About Equipmentfacts

Equipmentfacts offers live-stream auction broadcasts, online bidding, advertising, and auction and bidder management solutions for a global user base of auctioneers specializing in equipment and trucks. As a product of Sandhills Publishing, Equipmentfacts is backed by extensive experience, a global product portfolio, print and online market exposure, a substantial technical infrastructure, and industry-leading customer service.

