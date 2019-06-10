Equisoft Appoints Satish Krishnan as Vice President, Account Management, USA

Satish has over 20 years of experience in the life insurance and annuity industry, in both operations and technology. He has built and managed insurance operations teams, project management offices and development teams including project managers, business analysts and quality assurance analysts. In his new role at Equisoft, Satish oversees US insurance accounts, working closely with clients to help them achieve their business goals by leveraging the right technology solutions to remain market competitive and relevant to their advisors and policyholders.

"Satish is a big win for us," says Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA. "On top of his excellent understanding of the US marketplace and his deep knowledge of the insurance landscape, both from a business and technology perspective, he has invaluable experience in leading legacy modernization initiatives and helping insurers digitally enable their business. Satish is extraordinarily customer-focused and is always looking to bring creative solutions based on clients' specific needs. He will be a great asset to our team."

Prior to joining Equisoft, Satish served as an executive at Infosys McCamish Systems and FIS Software (Sapiens), where he successfully managed several key business and technology solutions, and established positive partnerships with his clients. In addition to holding a BS in Computer Science and Corporate Finance, Satish is an MBA graduate of University of North Florida.

"I'm eager to bring my technology background and business development skills to the table and help Equisoft continue to strengthen its presence in the US," says Satish. "We are an agile technology provider with a lot to offer, so I'm looking forward to showing how our proven capabilities can deliver on specific objectives and industry challenges."

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and a unique data migration expertise.

