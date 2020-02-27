Equisoft reinforces its APAC onshore capabilities with new office in Australia

On the insurance side, Asia-Pacific has been the fastest growing market in the past five years, driving nearly 70% of the global growth, and Australia is a very important contributor to that growth. As in many regions, an increasing number of companies invest in digital transformation initiatives to gain operational efficiencies and enhance adviser/customer experiences in prospecting, onboarding and servicing.

"We are increasingly being presented with business opportunities in APAC, not only in Australia and India but throughout the region," added Simon Richardson, Vice President, EMEA & APAC at Equisoft. "We recognise that there are unique and nuanced considerations for effectively partnering with our clients in different geographies. Having a capability with a permanent presence in Australia helps us collaborate more closely with our clients to gain a deeper appreciation of their needs and offer appropriate solutions."

With a growing team of over 450 technology experts now based on five continents, Equisoft provides its clients with onshore, nearshore and offshore resources specialized in life insurance and wealth management. This allows the firm to offer regionally appropriate pricing, reduced delivery risk, and resources with locally relevant knowledge and skills, which ultimately reduces cost for clients and improves customer and adviser value.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include a comprehensive SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's main global partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and over 450 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. Website: equisoft.com

SOURCE Equisoft

Related Links

http://www.equisoft.com/

