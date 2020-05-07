Equisoft's Accelerate Series connects life insurance and wealth executives with industry thought leaders to fast-forward their digital transformation in the new normal

Twenty-five leading industry experts, executives and analysts, including Tom Scales (Celent), Deborah Culliton (Novarica), William Trout (Celent), Scott Schuetz (GCU), Tanya Ho Wai (Oracle), Dan Ciavarella (Refinitiv), Jim Kerley (Clearview Partners; past LIMRA President), Eric Lester (Nexus Insurance Services; formerly Legal & General America), as well as Mike Allee and Chris Moroz (Universal Conversion Technologies), will share their practical experience of how organizations can create world-class digital experiences for their customers and advisors to solve issues created by physical distancing and a distributed workforce. They will delve into the critical details that help ensure fast, low-risk implementations, simpler customizations and the lowest possible cost of ownership.



"Growing customer expectations for an instant digital resolution of their needs are forcing leaders to rethink the way they do business, and many realize they don't have the right technology in place," said Equisoft's CEO Luis Romero. "The need to implement straight-through processes involves connecting advanced front-end tools to modern back-end systems, not to mention the conversion of large volumes of critical and sensitive data. These are complex projects usually spanning over a few years, but with COVID-19, many companies need to go in fast-forward mode to turn around their business as quickly as possible, without putting their operations at risk."

Equisoft's Accelerate Series is presented in collaboration with many industry stakeholders such as Oracle, Celent, Novarica, LIMRA, LOMA, The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA), The Canadian Institute of Financial Planning (CIFP), The Federation of Mutual Fund Dealers (FMFD), The Insurance Association of the Caribbean (IAC), The Organisation of Eastern & Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI), Radius Financial Education, and Refinitiv.

"The recent disruption impacted over 50 industry events globally, which are key platforms to connect and share knowledge. As we all try to make sense of the threats, changes and opportunities presented by the current situation, we wanted to provide access to best practices and advice that executives need to accelerate their transformation journey," explained Jean Sabbagh, Marketing Vice President at Equisoft. "We couldn't have built such a comprehensive content offering in such a short period of time without the strong relationships that we have built over the years with key industry analysts and partners. We really appreciate their willingness to help us make a positive contribution to the industry in these challenging times."

