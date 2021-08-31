Equitable Access Pioneer, Power Global, Extends Electric Mobility to Emerging Countries with the Debut of the eZee™ Swappable Battery Module

Beginning in India, where three-wheeled vehicles represent a TAM of $16B, but rely on two of the most damaging environmental culprits - internal combustion engines (ICE) and lead-acid batteries - Power Global's eZee™ offers auto-rickshaw drivers a simple, low-cost path to EV adoption. While traditional EV products carry a high upfront cost of ownership, Power Global solves this problem through their affordable energy-as-a-service membership program. Through this unique subscription service, drivers receive a swappable eZee™ battery module backed by Power Global's zero-maintenance lifetime service guarantee. Drivers can either recharge the module at home or swap at Power Global's convenient kiosks for a fully charged battery in less than a minute. Power Global's eZee™ battery module is currently available by subscription pre-order, with initial distribution in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

"We are on a mission to improve access to clean energy solutions in India and other emerging markets by sharing our collective years of expertise in bringing affordable battery technology to market," said Pankaj Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Power Global's India subsidiary. "While the eZee™ will give light mobility vehicles new life, it also represents a path to help build local economies with direct and indirect job creation, while supporting evolving regional environmental goals, such as India's FAME II mandates."

The company's first facilities include its in-country battery production plant, located on the site of a former Honda facility in Greater Noida, India, and its R&D lab and battery manufacturing facility in Pasadena, California, which will focus on new product innovations for electric vehicles and stationary storage applications. Soon to be the largest leading domestic manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries in India, Power Global's initial facilities position the company to easily serve neighboring markets in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Nigeria as well as other locations in Southeast Asia and Africa.

Following the launch of the eZee™ battery module, Power Global will announce its first line of Retrofit Kits to convert diesel- and petrol-fueled auto rickshaws into zero-emissions electric vehicles. The swappable eZee™ battery module will also power future product lines, including upcoming applications for second-life stationary storage and automotive sectors.

"The demand that we see in emerging markets is greater than those experienced by the United States, as millions of drivers are limited by options to affordably switch to electric mobility," said Porter Harris, CEO and founder of Power Global. "With our team's breadth and depth of experience, there is a major opportunity to bring affordable, high-performance electric vehicle technology to these communities to serve new markets while helping these regions improve air quality and ultimately their quality of life."

About Power Global

Power Global delivers affordable electrification solutions for mobility, stationary storage and consumer product sectors. Founded in 2019 by industry leaders in advanced battery development, Power Global is improving global access to modern clean energy technologies across emerging markets in the U.S., Asia and other regions that are disproportionately affected by climate change through its low-cost and high-performance light mobility, battery swapping and energy storage solutions. Power Global is a 1% for the Planet alliance member and a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information on Power Global, please visit www.power.global .

