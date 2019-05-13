Equitas Health Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitas Health, Inc. ("Equitas Health") learned that it was the victim of a data incident and is notifying individuals whose information may have been affected. On January 8, 2019, Equitas Health became aware of unusual activity within an employee's email account. Equitas Health conducted an internal investigation which revealed that an unauthorized individual had access to two enterprise email accounts.

Equitas Health immediately took steps to remediate the situation and also to investigate the incident. In that process Equitas Health retained a forensics firm and legal and cybersecurity experts. As a result of the investigation and after an extensive review, Equitas Health was able to determine on April 15, 2019 that the information of up to 569 affiliated members may have been affected. The incident may have involved members' names, dates of birth, medical history, treatment or diagnosis information, prescription information, medical record numbers, health provider and health insurance information, and/or health insurance policy numbers. For a limited number of members, Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers may also have been affected.

Out of an abundance of caution, Equitas Health is notifying those members whose information may have been affected, and has reported the incident to appropriate authorities. Equitas Health is also providing notified individuals with 12 months of free identity monitoring services, as well as informing individuals about steps they can take to further protect their information. Individuals who receive a letter about this incident are encouraged to enroll in these free identity monitoring services, and should read their letter carefully and follow the instructions provided.

Affected individuals who have questions or need assistance may contact our dedicated call center at 1-833-568-5578, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

