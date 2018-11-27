Equitas Health To Expand Pharmacy In King-Lincoln District

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitas Health announced today that it will expand its King-Lincoln pharmacy location. The expansion will quadruple the pharmacy's square footage to 3200 square feet when it moves from its current space on the third floor to the first floor. The new space is expected to open in February, making it the largest of the organization's three pharmacy locations.

Originally opening its doors at 750 E Long St in May of 2017, Equitas Health Pharmacy in the King-Lincoln district hoped to serve a community which had very few healthcare options. Since then, the pharmacy's patient base has spurred the need for an expansion.

"Expanding this location in less than two years shows just how necessary and valuable these types of services are to the King-Lincoln community," said Bill Hardy, president & chief executive officer, Equitas Health.

Services at the Equitas Health Pharmacy in the King-Lincoln area will include:

Pharmacists with HIV prevention and treatment expertise

Vaccinations

RX reminders via calls and texts

Blood pressure screenings

Free home delivery (*some exclusions apply)

Beyond the services already offered at the pharmacy, the new space will also offer a variety of essential items including food and gifts.

"During our expansion discovery phase, it became clear in conversations with community members that expanding our product offerings would be a great value to the community which currently has limited offerings," said Hardy. "Our goal for this new space is to provide a safe place for the entire community, whether that be through health services or essential items."

Equitas Health opened its first pharmacy in 2012 in the Short North area of Columbus. Currently, the organization operates three pharmacies – two in Columbus and one in Dayton, OH. As social enterprises, all proceeds from the pharmacies are reinvested back into Equitas Health's community programs and services.

ABOUT EQUITAS HEALTH:

Established in 1984, Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio), is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system and federally qualified community health center look-alike. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) healthcare organizations. With 17 offices in 11 cities, it serves more than 67,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy & Prizm magazine operate as social enterprises for Equitas Health; 100% of profits are reinvested back into the organization's programs and services.

