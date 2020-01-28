Equity Prime Mortgage Announces New Director of Human Resources

Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, Polanco, began with EPM as a receptionist after moving to Atlanta in 2018. Since then, she has held multiple positions in the HR department including HR Assistant, and most recently HR Coordinator. While in these positions, Polanco had the opportunity to grow her professional knowledge by observing several other HR professionals. She has participated in many leadership seminars and with her intense ambition was about to move up within EPM. In her new role, Polanco will use this experience to continue to advance the positive and dynamic culture.

Polanco was extremely honored to be offered the promotion: "I am very excited about being promoted into this role. Thank you for recognizing my work and for providing me with this opportunity. I look forward to the continued growth and success of our team."

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

