Equus Holdings announces new Golden Valley headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Holdings Inc. (EQ Holdings), announced the purchase of a new worldwide headquarters, the Basset Creek Innovation Center located at 201 General Mills Blvd, Golden Valley. This LEED certified state-of-the-art facility represents the collaborative direction of EQ Holdings, an employee-owned private investment firm and holding company with a diverse and thriving corporate portfolio.

The new campus is centrally located in the Twin Cites metro and features a modern and sustainable multi-tenant facility with open architecture designed to enhance company cultures and stimulate innovation with its varied creative, social, and collaborative spaces. Enabling informal and inviting common space for meeting and group conversation.

"This is an exciting time for EQ Holdings, and this acquisition marks an enormous growth milestone for its employees, companies and customers," said Andy Juang, EQ Holdings Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This move offers our employee-owners an improved working environment ideal for driving an innovative culture while also supporting our future growth needs and supporting the Minnesota technology sphere that we were born out of."

The purchase of the $13 million, 19-acre former General Mills property was brokered by Upland Real Estate Group, Inc. The plot sits adjacent to Brookview Park and features 90,000 square feet of office space on two floors, a fitness center, café area, social lounges, and ample outdoor green space. EQ Holdings will shift operations to a single floor of Basset Creek in January 2020. Upland's Corporate Services team of Sara Swenson, Blake Martin and Josh Huempfner will be marketing up to 47,000 SF of the building for lease. The space will be available for occupancy in the 1st quarter of 2020.

With the acquisition, EQ Holdings signals its continued commitment to add value to its portfolio in ways that best serve its customers, companies, and employee stakeholders. The move to Basset Creek Innovation Center promises to promote shared values as well as foster collaboration, creativity, and wellbeing in a welcoming and flexible space. With this move, EQ Holdings reaffirms its commitment to incubating technology and building businesses in the state of Minnesota.

Interested in EQ Holdings' long-term perspective? Visit http://www.eqh.com or call (952) 683-7900

About Equus Holdings

EQ Holdings began 30 years ago with a single business, Equus Compute Solutions. It is now a leading ESOP Investment Company that builds, acquires, and invests in market-leading businesses. As a value-added partner with a long-term perspective, EQ Holdings is committed to building enduring business models and sustainable growth, while celebrating company legacies. As an ESOP, employee-shareholders take an entrepreneurial approach to growing returns that benefit the entire EQ Holdings community. We understand that sustainable business growth takes time, team buy-in, careful planning, and methodical execution.

Follow Equus Holdings: LinkedIn

Media Contact

Jacob Pomplun

Equus Holdings

jpomplun@eqh.com

612.730.3286

SOURCE Equus Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://www.eqh.com

