Equus Software and Benivo Form Strategic Partnership

DENVER, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions, announced it has formed a new technology partnership with Benivo to integrate Benivo's Destinations app for relocating employees with the Equus Ecosystem and its suite of Global Mobility solutions. Benivo is a market leader in welcome-as-a-service products that enable leading HR teams to improve the employee experience through digital self-serve destination support.

By integrating Benivo's Destinations with the Equus Ecosystem and technology solutions, global employees can now get timely guidance and instructions to help them execute their move through the Mobile Employee Experience app. This single platform approach enhances the experience for relocating employees by providing them with all the information needed to manage their move from a single tool anytime, anywhere.

"We are proud to partner with leading technology companies like Benivo and are very excited about the combined offering to help mobility professionals both manage their work and deliver outstanding self-service tools to relocating employees," said Oliver Trundley, Vice President of Product Marketing at Equus Software. "With this partnership, we are taking another step in improving the employee experience of mobile talent and in helping Global Mobility managers become more strategic in the organization."

Configurable for any global location, Benivo's Destinations app provides employees access to advice, data and service reviews from colleagues to help make settling-in decisions, as well as get financial support through PayLater. The integrated solution allows all Equus clients to further enhance the employee experience through self-serve, destination support tools and purchase the solution without onboarding a new vendor.

"Benivo helps relocating employees answer the one question that everyone asks themselves -- how did others do it before me? Where do people like me live, how much they spend, which bank account they choose, where they go out for dinner or a drink next to the new office, and what else did they do to settle into this city? It's using the wisdom of the crowd in order to help movers make better decisions and reduce stress," says Brian Friedman, Strategy Director at Benivo.

"The power of digital tools for employees is personalization to support national or international transitions, company-initiated or self-initiated moves, needs for new hires or existing employees on assignment, employees with a range of previous moving experience coming from or going to anywhere in the world, which works together to deliver an employee experience Net Promoter Score (NPS) increase of 50%," said Nitzan Yudan CEO of Benivo. "I am very excited to match Benivo's expertise in developing digital support tools for employees with Equus's expertise in global mobility management."

About Equus

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 300 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record of delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation and exceptional customer service: www.equusoft.com.

About Benivo

Benivo is an award-winning technology company delivering welcome-as-a-service solutions to talent professionals and global mobility teams at large multinationals worldwide. Benivo specializes in self-serve support tools for new hires and relocating employees and delivers as-a-service to clients, making technology implementations easy to deploy, maintain and customize with no training required for launch. Supported by institutional venture capital, Benivo is a market leader in helping companies improve employee experience Net Promoter Score.

www.benivo.com

