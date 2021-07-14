Equus Software Invests in ReloQuest

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, the leader in global mobility technology, announced today it signed an agreement to invest in ReloQuest. This announcement underscores Equus's commitment to help clients connect and automate their global mobility programs to drive innovation, insights, and efficiencies across the business.

ReloQuest is an award-winning Corporate Housing Management solution that delivers a global marketplace of unbiased furnished accommodations and hotel options. This new relationship builds upon the success of Equus's AssignmentPro platform, along with ReloQuest's consumer-grade technology, to further streamline and modernize global mobility and business travel.

"We continue to focus on evolving and investing in our business to address the growing needs of managing a globally mobile workforce," commented Equus CEO, Mark Thomas. "Both companies have been the leaders in global mobility innovation, and we are excited to further align our solutions to accelerate our clients' success."

"We are thrilled to be working with Equus, which offers extensive experience in scaling technology-enabled platforms," said ReloQuest CEO Darin Karp. "By offering an exclusive experience to Equus clients, we will help them focus on delivering improved innovative solutions for their global employees."

Equus has helped more than 2,000 organizations move their employees around the world, efficiently and compliantly. At the same time, ReloQuest is disrupting the corporate housing marketplace with technology that saves an average of 25% for companies. It makes searching, selecting and contracting for corporate housing anywhere in the world a simple, consumer-like process. By tightly coupling these two leading technologies, mutual clients will have a modern intuitive experience for their entire global workforce.

"ReloQuest is the Airbnb of corporate housing, which just makes sense, and was inevitable," says Mark Thomas, CEO of Equus. "We love to see innovative technologies that improve costs and streamline operations for our clients, so we were thrilled to be able to invest in ReloQuest's future."

About Equus

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 2,000 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record of delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation, and exceptional customer service: www.equusoft.com.

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest provides an independent cloud-based sourcing platform for the Corporate Accommodations Industry, providing over 1 million housing options throughout 180 countries. ReloQuest is the ultimate Corporate Housing Management solution, delivering real-time, transparent and unbiased options. ReloQuest's technology simplifies the process, providing rapid implementation, ease of use and significant global supplier representation. ReloQuest integrates clients, suppliers, and guests throughout the process of their accommodation, providing competitive pricing, real-time data, increased efficiency and cost savings to both clients and suppliers. www.reloquest.com

