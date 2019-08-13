ERA Announces New Affiliation in Miami, Florida

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced the affiliation of Countywide Properties, headquartered in Miami, Florida. Established in 1998, the company will now serve clients as Countywide Properties ERA Powered.

Countywide Properties was founded by Justine Jimenez Garcia, a Cuban immigrant and prominent figure in the Miami real estate community. As Countywide Properties joins the ERA® network, the brokerage plans to use ERA recruitment and sales platforms in order to expand its business. Miami has long been a popular city for those looking for vacation homes and retirement pads, and Countywide plans on leveraging ERA's international network of affiliated brokers and independent agents in order to grow their referrals.

"Countywide Properties is known for providing service with the utmost integrity," said Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "In addition, Justine works hard to give back to her community by providing mentorships to recent graduates of her alma mater, Miami Dade College. This type of commitment and dedication is what makes the ERA network unlike any other, and we're thrilled about this affiliation."

In 2017 Garcia became the first woman to be elected President of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) South Florida chapter. Today Garcia serves as a national coach for the organization, in addition to being on its corporate board of governors. With her team of affiliated licensed sales professionals, Countywide Properties manages and sells real estate owned (REO) properties in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

"We've been looking to expand our market presence, our agent count and possibly our number of offices," said Garcia, founder and owner of Countywide Properties. "The tools and training that the ERA brand provides will help us achieve these goals by providing our agents with the resources they need to take their success to the next level."

