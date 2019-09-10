ERA Announces New Affiliation In Niles, Michigan

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced the affiliation of Integrity Real Estate Professionals, headquartered in Niles, Michigan. Established in 2005, the company will now serve clients as Integrity Real Estate Professionals ERA Powered.

Integrity Real Estate Professionals is owned and operated by Jackie Murdock, who founded the company in 2005. The brokerage was built on the idea of serving the region not only from a real estate standpoint, but in giving back to the community as well through various charitable efforts.

"Their name says it all," said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "This brokerage's commitment to serving their community both professionally and on an interpersonal level aligns beautifully with ERA's culture of community and family. We're thrilled to add Integrity Real Estate Professionals to our growing national network."

In addition to the custom ERA® tools, the brokerage will gain access to a national and international community of real estate professionals, all while remaining true to their own brand's origins and legacy. "Part of what was so appealing about joining ERA was the fact that we could keep our name, and therefore, our hard-earned reputation," said Murdock.

As Integrity joins the ERA network, Brian Floor, the company's managing broker, will oversee the education and integration of the ERA brand's cutting-edge tools and platforms into the Integrity team's skillset. "The tools the ERA brand provides will offer great support for our current agents and will help us stand out against competitors when recruiting new hires," said Floor. "We're very excited about announcing our affiliation and believe that ERA Real Estate's far-reaching community will benefit everybody on the team as well as clients we serve."

