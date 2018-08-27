ERA Brokers Launches Real-Time Dashboards, Syndication Controls, and Proprietary Market Research

SALT LAKE CITY and ST. GEORGE, Utah and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15th ERA Brokers Consolidated made three major announcements. Its technology arm unveiled real time dashboards for agent productivity and goal setting. It also launched syndication controls for listing distribution. In addition, the company released its first semi-annual report covering single family investment metrics as well as a comparative analysis of twelve markets from Salt Lake to Las Vegas.

Real Time Dashboards : ERA Brokers proprietary technology platform ARTI allows affiliated real estate professionals to have all of their transaction details, documents, marketing systems, client communications, and now all of their key metrics and goals in one place.

Syndication Controls : In the Mid-Year meetings today, ERA Brokers announced a proprietary solution that is native inside the ARTI platform. It allows syndication controls for listing data and open houses throughout the ARTI marketing channels, the ZAP platform and ERA Franchise systems marketing solutions as well as the most visited real estate portals in the United States, Zillow.com, Trulia.com, and Homes.com.

The Review, Residential Market Research : ERA Brokers announced today the first issue of The Review. It contains statistics like single family rental lease rates and vacancy rates as well as a comparative analysis of the markets served by ERA Brokers from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas. This one of a kind publication will be extremely valuable in the real estate investment community who are looking at single family homes, townhomes, and condos as a potential investment class.

About the announcements, ERA Brokers Chief Technology Officer, Matt Walter said, "This has been a four-year initiative. We built the structure, we assembled the data, now we are rolling out the features. The real time dashboards and the syndication controls are some of the coolest we have delivered on, right along side the transaction window which brings all of the transaction participants into a shared workspace."

For more information, visit https://erabrokers.com/teamera/era-brokers-sets-stage-for-the-future/.

About ERA Brokers Consolidated



ERA Brokers Consolidated is a brokerage infused with proprietary real estate technology. It is a subsidiary of Brokers Holdings, which operates commercial and residential brokerages in Utah and Nevada. With over 300 licensed real estate professionals, Brokers Holdings closed nearly 3,500 transactions worth approximately $1 billion in value in 2017, and it manages approximately $250 million in real estate for its clients.

Contact: Neil Walter, CEO, 435 627 5720, nwalter@erabrokers.com

