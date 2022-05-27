ERA Legacy Living Expands with the Merger of Twenty-Two Year Company - ERA Benes Realty

HOUSTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Legacy Living of Houston today announced the merger of twenty-two-year brokerage, ERA Benes Realty, creating new growth opportunities in the Southwest Corner of Houston, specifically Sugar Land and Missouri City. The combined company, which will retain the ERA Legacy Living name, now has nearly 70 agents. Joe Benes will remain with the company as the Vice President of Commercial and Land Acquisition.

"We are excited to join forces with Joe Benes and the entire ERA Benes Family. This move further strengthens our company position in our marketplace. Joe Benes brings along with him years of service to our growing think tank to help propel our agents forward" – Jemila Winsey, Broker/Co-Founder

"We are delighted to join forces with Jemila and Patrick and all the great agents at ERA Legacy Living. This merger allows us to be a part of an exciting and growing company here in our community and at the same time remain connected to the ERA programs, features, training, and culture as well as to the great owners and Brokers of the ERA franchise system." – Joseph Benes.

ERA Legacy Living uses innovative technology, marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, to fuel the productivity their agents and helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. The office is staffed by seventy-four full -time sales associates and staff who share the same commitment to customer satisfaction that ERA Legacy Living has been known for the Houston Market.

ERA Legacy Living is one of the fastest growing brokerages in Houston. ERA Legacy Living is a part of Realogy Network, the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services. ERA Legacy Living is led by Broker/Owners Jemila and Patrick Winsey. In just four years of launching their brokerage, they propelled their two-office Houston brokerage into the REAL Trends 500, Top 1.5% Brokerages in the U.S. The couple have Local, Regional and National Awards and Leadership roles. Their track record of success also includes corporate careers working for some of the largest corporations in the world.

ERA Legacy Living offices are in Richmond and Missouri City, TX. The company serves both Houston and Austin MLS and can be reached at 281-671-6288.

