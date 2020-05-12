ERA Real Estate Names Five To The Brand's Hall Of Fame

MADISON, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader, opened its virtual FUEL ERA international conference today by honoring five longtime real estate professionals with induction into the ERA Hall of Fame. Established in 2013, the ERA Hall of Fame honors affiliated individuals and companies who have consistently earned high levels of recognition and have made contributions and lasting impact on the culture and history of the ERA brand over the decades.

The 2019 ERA Hall of Fame class includes:

Todd Beckstrom , ERA Wilder Realty, Columbia, S.C. , 21 years with ERA

, ERA Wilder Realty, , 21 years with ERA Ron Darby , ERA Justin Realty, Rutherford, N.J. , 35 years with ERA

, ERA Justin Realty, , 35 years with ERA Anna and Everett King , ERA King Real Estate Company, Anniston, Ala. , 26 years with ERA

, ERA King Real Estate Company, , 26 years with ERA Bruce Taylor , ERA Key Realty Services, Whitinsville, Mass. , 28 years with ERA

"This year's Hall of Fame inductees continue to be instrumental in creating the collaborative spirit of the ERA brand," said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "The ERA brand has truly grown and is what it is today because of people like Anna, Everett, Todd, Ron and Bruce. These leaders embody what it means to be ERA brand affiliates. They have taken the tools, training, and support from the brand along with their entrepreneurial spirit to create successful, profitable businesses. Their accomplishments and dedication will continue to shape and inform the future of this industry. Congratulations to all of this year's inductees."

Todd Beckstrom, ERA Wilder Realty, Columbia, South Carolina

Years in real estate: 21

Years with ERA brand: 21

Notable awards won during career: 2018 Central Carolinas REALTOR® of the Year; 2017 National Association of REALTORS® REBAC Hall of Fame inductee; 14-top top agent in South Carolina; 12-time ERA Leaders' Circle

Todd Beckstrom transitioned into real estate after a successful career in marketing, working with iconic brands such as Ralph Lauren and Godiva. A desire for a more "family friendly" career brought him to ERA Wilder Realty where he eventually became the most productive agent in company history. With nearly 1,600 transactions in his career equating to $350 million in sales volume, Beckstrom has been the top ERA agent in South Carolina 14 times and part of the prestigious ERA Leaders' Circle 12 times. Beckstrom is known for his unwavering belief in the "sharing culture" of ERA, along with his passion for helping other real estate professionals improve their businesses. Beckstrom gained acclaim for his entertaining and insightful seminars for ERA's national conventions, at which he has presented continuously for the last 17 years, along with developing training programs and writing about the industry.

"As the leader of a highly successful, top-producing real estate team, I strive to create an environment where the sum of the whole is greater than the parts. Everyone brings specific skillsets that makes each of us better. That is true not only in my team and in my company, but across the entire ERA network as well." -Todd Beckstrom

Ron Darby, ERA Justin Realty, Rutherford, New Jersey

Years in real estate: 53

Years with ERA brand: 35

Notable awards won during career: ERA Commitment to Excellence Award; multiple New Jersey Association of REALTORS® honors

ERA Justin Realty is one of the most successful one-office firms in the ERA network and employs a "small franchise with a big heart" ideal. Although retired, Ron continues his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the longtime ERA charity. He embraced the "family feel" of the ERA brand early on, bringing his daughter Jennifer with him to ERA events which combined for family vacations. She joined the company as a co-broker/owner in 2006.

"The family atmosphere within ERA does not exist in other brands. I appreciate the ability to be able to call any broker, at any time, and they would help, and vice versa. Over the years, there were dozens of examples and every time, everyone was there to help. It is has been incredible to be a part of that type of culture."- Ron Darby

Anna and Everett King, ERA King Real Estate Company, Anniston, Ala.

Everett King years in real estate: 50

Everett King years with ERA brand: 26

Notable awards won during career: 2007 Gene Francis Award (highest honor in ERA network); ERA Circle of Light (community service)



Anna King years in real estate: 26

Anna King years with ERA brand: 26

Notable awards won during career: 2007 Gene Francis Award; ERA Circle of Light; five-time top ERA agent

Everett King has led ERA King Real Estate since 1988, after succeeding his father Jack, who founded the company in 1969. The company joined the ERA brand in 1994 to become ERA King Real Estate, a perennial top firm in Calhoun County and Top 15 company within the brand. Anna also was named the brand's top agent five times. The company has grown to more 300 agents working in eight offices throughout the Birmingham region. Their age-old philosophy of "do the right thing" has paid dividends, resulting in numerous ERA honors, including the 2016 ERA Circle of Light award recognizing their "12 Months of Giving" campaign which has included helping more than 125 children with Cerebral Palsy. Along with late ERA Real Estate President and CEO Brenda Casserly, the Kings are credited with creating the "Team ERA" battle cry that is emblematic of the collegial brand.

"We are so humbled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. ERA has been a huge part of our lives and the power and global support we get from the ERA network is one of the reasons we were able to catapult to the #1 market share in Calhoun County. The growth we have experienced could not have happened without the support of the ERA brand and fellow affiliates." – Everett King

Bruce Taylor, ERA Key Realty Services, Massachusetts

Years in real estate: 47

Years with ERA brand: 28

Notable awards won during career: 2014 Gene Francis Award; 2017 Jim Jackson Award (top ERA company for customer service and sales productivity); multiple ERA brand awards; 10-time Top 15 ERA franchisee

Bruce Taylor started his real estate career in 1973 in the mortgage industry and entered residential real estate sales in 1986. He launched his own real estate firm in 1988. The company joined the ERA brand in 1994 to become ERA Key Realty and has since grown to more than 350 agents in 15 offices throughout central and western Massachusetts. Through the years, he engineered more than 20 mergers and acquisitions. Taylor, a longtime member of the ERA National Advisory Council, created a local philanthropic trust that has donated more than $400,000 since its founding 2004.

"We worked in our organization to make everything collaborative. Our core staff was committed to always being available and providing answers for our agents as quickly as possible. Our culture is such a fit within the ERA brand. Over the years, I've seen so many examples of ERA brokers willing to share their thoughts, programs and suggestions. This is the culture of ERA and it makes the brand so special."- Bruce Taylor

