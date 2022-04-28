ErateSync Receives Cool Tool Finalist Award for "Administrative Solution"

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTechnologyFunds is pleased to announce that our E-rate Documentation Management and Compliance Software, ErateSync, has been named an "Administrative Solution" Finalist in the 2022 EdTech Cool Tool Awards.

ErateSync combines an automated interface to USAC or Google Drive to centralize E-rate and ECF records by funding year. Additionally, ErateSync provides fast and intelligent file searches, a modernized records reporting tool, and real-time funding award details to enable entities to respond to program reviews and audits more efficiently.

MODERNIZED E-RATE RECORDS MANAGEMENT

"We are delighted to be named an Administrative Solution Finalist by the EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards," said Beverly Sutherland, EdTechnologyFunds CEO. "With the availability of funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program to support students and staff working remotely during Covid-19 closures, we found that entities are challenged with the management of records such as the information required to support unmet needs as well as the tracking of where devices & services are being delivered. Entity leaders were looking for ways to build confidence in their compliance while keeping students engaged in learning. ErateSync simplifies the retention of entity ECF and E-rate records and allows staff to focus on what they do best – preparing our students and communities for a more digital world."

Many ErateSync Subscribers Agree:

The Oakley Union Elementary School District has participated in E-Rate funding since 2005. Director of Technology, Renee Stewart explains the challenges associated with E-rate record management and compliance, "For years, we were challenged with managing and storing the mounds of E-Rate documentation stored in binders and/or on our Google Drive. Transitioning our records to ErateSync from our Google Drive was effortless with the built-in automatic upload and tag process. We plan to onboard all records going back to 2005 using this valuable tool."

ABOUT ERATESYNC

ErateSync is a subsidiary of EdTechnologyFunds, Inc., which was founded in 2010 by Beverly Sutherland to help schools and libraries get funding from the E-rate and Emergency Connectivity Fund programs. Beverly, a former software engineer and worldwide product manager, started EdTechnologyFunds because she believes technology can be a "game-changer" in students' lives and their families as it has been for hers. ErateSync is a cloud-based E-rate and ECF records compliance software that makes the management of the E-rate and ECF program simple and accessible, decreasing the risk of future audits of funds allocated to helping our students and communities. Maintaining compliance with federal and local requirements is no longer an obstacle to getting the funding needed to support on-campus and remote learning.

For more information on ErateSync, schedule a demo here: https://info.eratesync.com/ or email us at [email protected]. Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/eratesync/ and @eratesync here: https://twitter.com/eratesync

ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors. Further information about The EdTech Awards is available here. Celebrating its 12th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.

For more, see #EdTechAwards and follow @edtechdigest here: https://twitter.com/edtechdigest, https://www.facebook.com/edtechdigest/

