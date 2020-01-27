Erbert & Gerbert's Launches Plant-Powered Banh Mi Sandwich

Their limited time sandwiches will have broad appeal to those seeking adventure and flavor innovation. The Banh Mi will appeal to those who often replace meat with veggies, an important trend continuing its rise this year on the heels of other plant-based sandwiches around the nation such as the Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat.

"It's vital for the brand to keep a pulse on emerging trends. The sprouting plant-based culture is one of those, and it's clear it goes far beyond vegetarian or vegan. People are adding more plants to their diets for health reasons and it's making them feel better about what they're eating and about their lives," says Jeremy Burke, Director of Marketing & Brand Development. "It's important they be able to find that along with the craveable sandwiches we're known for at Erbert & Gerbert's."

Erbert & Gerbert's will also be celebrating a $4 sandwich day in-store at all participating locations on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 through a reward found via their mobile app.

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert's has grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota. For franchising, visit www.erbertandgerberts.com

