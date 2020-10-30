Erbi Biosystems raises $3.8M to expand their platform of microfluidic bioprocess and bioreactor equipment, which enables ultra-high cell density and continuous processing

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erbi Biosystems, a transformative microfluidic bioprocess instrumentation company based on technology developed at MIT, announced today the closing of a finance round which brings the total investment received to nearly $4M. The round was led by Jaguar Biotech.

"This new funding allows us to expand manufacturing, sales and support of our existing 2mL, TruePerfusion™ Breez™ bioreactor, while also funding further development of our technology platform and product pipeline," said Michael Chiu, PhD, CEO of Erbi Biosystems. "We recently shipped three complete systems to a global biopharma who will use it to improve their media development capabilities, based on our ability to provide discreet system control in a very small footprint," said Kathie Schneider, Director of Product Management at Erbi Biosystems.

Jaguar Biotech, an early investor in Erbi, commented, "We see Erbi's microfluidic platform as the future of bioprocessing. Erbi Biosystems' innovative and fully automated microfluidic cassette requires little wet ware time for scientists, thus saving time and accelerating process development."

"Further product line extensions to include cell and gene therapies are expected next year," continued Chiu, "where the current cost and lack of scale down tools can limit biotechs to move faster."

Focused supporting therapeutic drug manufacturers with tools to accelerate the development of their processes and therapies.

Recently launched its first product, a microfluidic automated system, the Breez bioreactor, in 2020. Breez delivers concentrated cell density performance that is unrivalled at this scale. It is perfectly positioned for the expansion of intensified fed batch and continuous processing.

Technology of microfluidic sensing and biological liquid handling was initially developed by the founders while at MIT .

Erbi's technology will expand to cover all scaled down unit operations in bioprocessing – drastically diminishing the time and lab space required for process development. The platform has the potential to transform CAR-T and other autologous therapies, in addition to traditional drugs and biologics, through its capability to work with very small volumes and automated processes.

