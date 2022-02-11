Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size worth $ 2952 Million, Globally, by 2028 at -3.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market" By Drug Type (Viagra (Sildenafil Citrate), Levitra/Staxyn (Vardenafil), Cialis (Tadalafil), Zydena (Udenafil)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size was valued at USD 3629 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2952 Million by 2028, de-growing at a CAGR of -3.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Overview

The increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases are essential factors boosting the growth and demand of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: the growing geriatric population and patient awareness and education levels. Again, the various government reforms and general awareness initiatives in growing regions also improve the market's growth. The increasing manufacturers of generic drugs with a rising sedentary lifestyle and corresponding anxiety also raise market growth.

The growing number of men suffering from this disorder and the patent expiry of many blockbuster drugs increase the development of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market. The increasing investments in research and development for new drugs and clinical testing are the factors of expanding the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market. Yet, the poor patient compliance to erectile dysfunction drugs and availability of cost-effective imitation medicines will restrain the growth of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market. At the same time, the various side effects of the drug can oppugn the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market.

Key Developments in Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

On June 2020 , Launch Medical and GAINSWave announced the resolution of their lawsuit. They started working together to market their revolutionary home-use acoustic wave device called The Phoenix to treat erectile dysfunction.

, Launch Medical and GAINSWave announced the resolution of their lawsuit. They started working together to market their revolutionary home-use acoustic wave device called The to treat erectile dysfunction. On December 2020 , Glenmark Pharma received the final approval from the US health regulator for Tadalafil tablets, used to treat erectile dysfunction and enlarged prostate.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Apricus Biosciences Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Metuchen Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer Inc., S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and VIVUS Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market On the basis of Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market, By Drug Type

Viagra (Sildenafil Citrate)



Levitra/Staxyn (Vardenafil)



Cialis (Tadalafil)



Zydena (Udenafil)



Helleva (Lodenafil Carbonate)



Avanafil (Stendra/ Spedra)



Mvix (Mirodenafil)



Others

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Sales



Others

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

