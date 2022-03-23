Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: 4.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product (oral drugs, topical drugs, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Oral Drugs



Topical Drugs



Others

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market share growth by the oral drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Oral drugs have the advantage of high patient compliance due to easy route of administration and high bioavailability. These drugs have been dominating the market for a long time due to the ease of administration or self-administration. Moreover, the OTC availability of these drugs is a major factor that contributes to their large market share. The oral drugs segment is expected to exhibit decelerating growth during the forecast period. Most of the leading drugs used for the treatment of ED belong to this segment. The patent expiration of these drugs is paving the way for genericization, which is responsible for the declining growth of this segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will facilitate the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market Growth

Sexual dysfunction disorders are more common in women than in men and involve loss of desire, orgasm problems, and pain during sex. The onset of sexual dysfunction disorders in women is attributed to hormonal factors, menstrual irregularities, amenorrhea, lack of vaginal lubrication, and failure to conceive. Female sexual dysfunction can be caused due to various chronic diseases such as diabetes. Globally, diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases. Patients with diabetes may have several clinical conditions, including overweight, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cigarette smoking, and atherogenic dyslipidemia, which are risk factors for sexual dysfunction. The rising prevalence of these conditions across the globe is expected to increase the patient pool with a large number of men and women having sexual dysfunctions, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global ED drugs market during the forecast period.

Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs to Hamper the Market Growth

The blockbuster drugs dominating the global ED drugs market have already faced or are on the verge of facing patent expiration. The key drugs in the market include VIAGRA (Pfizer), CIALIS (Eli Lilly), and LEVITRA and STAXYN (Bayer). For instance, the patents for VIAGRA expired in December 2017 in the US. To recover the losses due to patent expiration, Pfizer has entered into a patent litigation settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals and has launched the generic version of VIAGRA in the US in December 2017. For manufacturing the generic version of a drug, there are limited legal procedures, and the production expenses are also low. Hence, the market emergence of a wide range of generic versions, which are priced lower than the branded versions, is a major challenge faced by the market.

Our Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd. among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances to increase their product offerings and geographical reach to compete in the market.

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of erectile dysfunction (ed) drugs market vendors

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Oral drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oral drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oral drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oral drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oral drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Topical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Topical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Topical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Topical drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Topical drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 64: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 66: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 72: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 73: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 75: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 82: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 86: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 87: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 89: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Futura Medical plc

Exhibit 91: Futura Medical plc - Overview



Exhibit 92: Futura Medical plc - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Futura Medical plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Futura Medical plc - Segment focus

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 95: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 96: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 97: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 100: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 VIVUS Inc.

Exhibit 110: VIVUS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: VIVUS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: VIVUS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: VIVUS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: VIVUS Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 118: Research methodology



Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 120: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

