Erectile Dysfunction Industry Report 2020: Epidemiology, Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Revenue Opportunities, Clinical Trial Landscape

DUBLIN, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Erectile Dysfunction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Erectile Dysfunction market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The research estimates that in 2017, there were 398.2 million prevalent cases of erectile dysfunction in males aged 20 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 446.4 million cases by 2026.

The approved drugs in the erectile dysfunction space target phosphodiesterase 5, prostaglandin E receptor 1, alpha 2 adrenergic receptor, and vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor. The majority of approved drugs in the erectile dysfunction space are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intracavitary, intraurethral, intravenous, and sublingual/oral transmucosal formulations.

The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for erectile dysfunction are in Phase I, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.

Therapies in development for erectile dysfunction focus on targets such as phosphodiesterase 5, potassium channels, voltagegated calcium channels, and stem cells/other cell therapies. The largest proportion of these drugs are administered via the sublingual/oral transmucosal route.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I urology asset is 13.4%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 77.3%. Drugs, on average, take 9 years from Phase I to approval in the overall urology space.

There have been 12 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving erectile dysfunction drugs during 2015-20. The $70m license and commercialization agreement signed in 2016 between VIVUS and Metuchen to commercialize and promote Stendra (avanafil) for therapeutic use in humans was the largest deal.

license and commercialization agreement signed in 2016 between VIVUS and Metuchen to commercialize and promote Stendra (avanafil) for therapeutic use in humans was the largest deal. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for erectile dysfunction have been in the late phases of development, with 67% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 33% in Phase I-II.

The US leads in terms of the number of erectile dysfunction clinical trials globally. France , Germany , and Italy lead the major European markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia .

, , and lead the major European markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the erectile dysfunction space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for erectile dysfunction, with 24 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for erectile dysfunction, followed by GlaxoSmithKline.

Key Topics Covered



1. OVERVIEW



2. KEY TAKEAWAYS



3. DISEASE BACKGROUND



4. TREATMENT

Oral therapies

Suppositories and injections

Vacuum erection devices (VEDs)

Surgery

5. EPIDEMIOLOGY



6. MARKETED DRUGS



7. PIPELINE DRUGS



8. RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Multiple Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction ( June 25, 2019 )

) Tadalafil PharmFilm for Erectile Dysfunction ( May 8, 2019 )

9. KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Pfizer Building Viagra As Pan-European Consumer Health Brand With Rx-To-OTC Switch In Norway

Poland Switches from Rx-To-OTC Mylan's Duspatalin For IBS, Plus Orion's Erectile Dysfunction Treatment

Adamis Submits Sublingual Tadalafil, Pre-Filled Naloxone Syringe

10. PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



11. LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



12. PARENT PATENTS



13. REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



14. CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

15. BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

Companies Mentioned



VIVUS

Metuchen

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97r7bz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

