ERF Wireless, Inc., Subsidiary Zona Resources, Inc., Appoints Kenneth Stoll as Its New President and CEO

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERFB), announced today that its wholly owned private subsidiary, Zona Resources, Inc., has appointed Mr. Kenneth Stoll as its new President and CEO. Mr. Stoll will lead the organization in the development of the company's assets in the Permian and Delaware Basins.

"We are pleased to welcome Kenneth and look forward to his contributions," stated Dr. John Barnett, CEO of ERF Wireless, Inc. "He is a highly respected business leader in global financial circles and is well-versed in all aspects of strategic business development. Kenneth has been a top advisor to numerous private equity firms and institutional investors and has an extensive track record of improving profitability and operational efficiency."

Mr. Stoll brings with him over 20 years of executive experience and has worked for several well-known companies including China National Petroleum Corporation USA, Weatherford International, Nexeo Solutions, LLC, and Service America. Mr. Stoll has worked around the globe, and is highly respected for his integrated project experience, diverse product line understanding, and his business and financial acumen. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado and will be based out of the Company's headquarters located in Houston, Texas.

About Zona Resources, Inc.

Zona Resources, Inc. focuses on the location, acquisition and potential development of oil and gas properties, as well as other energy related activities which acquires oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin.

About ERF Wireless, Inc.

ERF Wireless, Inc. ( www.erfwireless.com ) was founded in 2004 as a "Critical Communications Infrastructure" company applying advanced wireless broadband technology and other communications technology to a select suite of enterprise, commercial and retail critical communications needs. ERF has historically offered high-speed wireless broadband products and services to specialized critical communications needs, such as banking, healthcare, education and oil and gas.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets.

SOURCE ERF Wireless, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.erfwireless.com

