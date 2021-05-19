Ergomotion's Quest 2.5 Adjustable Base Wins Coveted Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Award

"The Ergomotion Quest 2.5 Adjustable Base is jam-packed with impressive features," said Lexie Sachs, Director of Textiles at Good Housekeeping Institute. "The Ergomotion base has head and foot raisers, massage motors, under-bed lighting and much more. It's also less costly than similar models we've seen at just under $1,250 for a queen-size bedframe. Testers praised its comfort, even saying, 'I love that I can sit up in bed without sliding.'"

Ergomotion's latest well-tech product, Quest 2.5, is propelling the adjustable bed base category forward, providing an awaited, zero-gravity experience for its users. With programmable presets, underbed lighting, dual USB ports and a voice-activated Hello Ergo system, Quest 2.5 allows your work-from-home life to coincide with your get-away-from-work retreat. An added bonus to any lifestyle, Quest 2.5 elevates your bedroom experience to enhance daily wellness routines. Its exclusive design innovation allows Quest 2.5 to be a multi-functional, adaptable, and more accessible product line, providing a suite of tailored wellness features and price points for all budget levels.

"We're ecstatic to be recognized as a top-performing bedding product by Good Housekeeping," said Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer at Ergomotion. "Quest 2.5 is transforming the bedroom experience —it's a game changing product in terms of convenience and productivity. We're eager to continue excelling in the bedding category and are looking forward to the launch of our fully automated sleep solution, Quest Connect, that will roll out to consumers this summer."

Quest 2.5 is a fundamental part of Ergomotion's new Quest Connect® line, the first fully automated sleep solution to feature smart home technology. Recently unveiled at Las Vegas Winter Market, this line offers the ultimate sleep technology solution with smart home connectivity for peak efficacy in daily routines. The line also consists of Quest 1.0 and Quest 2.0 models, both of which offer a variety of features to enhance mental and physical health.

Learn more about Ergomotion and its advanced product solutions at www.ergomotion.com.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich health, happiness, and wellbeing. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. They are pioneering the future of sleep while transforming bedrooms into connected wellness ecosystems and delivering innovation to help improve sleep. The products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. Ergomotion is part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com .

