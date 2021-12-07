Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% by 2025| 35% of growth to Originate from APAC|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ergonomic-computer-equipment-market-industry-analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for ergonomic computer equipment in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The emergence of SMEs, sectoral maturity, and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will facilitate the ergonomic computer equipment market growth in APAC.

Some of key Ergonomic Computer Equipment Players:



The ergonomic computer equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product portfolio to compete in the market.

3M Co.

Co. Dell Technologies Inc.

Humanscale International Holdings Ltd.

Kinesis Corp.

Legrand SA

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

Logitech International SA

Matias Corp

Microsoft Corp.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Offline

Online

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 899.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Logitech International SA, Matias Corp, and Microsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

