Ergotron's Award-Winning JŪV Wall Launches to the Contract Furniture Market

JŪV Wall was designed to rejuvenate new or existing spaces in commercial environments. With height-adjustability and a flip-down worksurface, this flexible desk integrates easily into offices, allowing businesses to fully realize the potential of their space.

"Our product innovation team researched how the workspace is used in modern offices and found that many spaces remain unused and stationary," said Charles Christ, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product development at Ergotron. "We saw that height-adjustable furniture integrated into building architecture would support more active, flexible and collaborative work environments."

JŪV Wall augments corporate wellness initiatives by encouraging healthy workstyles and movement throughout the day. With patented Constant Force™ Technology, the worksurface can be adjusted quickly and quietly from sit to stand. In fact, users can change positions eight to 10 times faster than with a traditional height-adjustable table. An infinite braking system allows the desk to be positioned at any height which provides a comfortable, personalized fit. In addition, the desk was designed without floor supports, which provides ample legroom and storage space.

"JŪV Wall has a feature set that is unique in the marketplace–it's an industry first," explained John Blomstrom, lead designer of furniture at Ergotron. "Using Constant Force Technology, this non-electric adjustable worksurface provides full BIFMA ergonomic height range of 26", accommodating the 5th percentile seated female to the 95th percentile standing male. Combined with integrated power and data accessible at the users' fingertips and customizable accent panels, JŪV Wall is an exceptional solution that adapts to a wide variety of people and commercial settings."

JŪV Wall is now available exclusively to contract furniture dealers. To learn more about the JŪV product family, visit www.ergotron.com/contract or call (855) 365-6747.

ABOUT ERGOTRON

Ergotron, Inc. is a global movement company focused on designing and manufacturing kinetic work environments so people can thrive as they work, learn, game and care for others. The way we interact with technology, collaborate with others and pursue our individual potential is changing. Ergotron supports this evolution with innovative solutions that eliminate constraint through movement in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Through the custom solutions group, Ergotron provides unique product offerings to companies like Amazon, Herman Miller, GE Healthcare and Cisco Systems. The company has a 35-year history of innovation with more than 200 patents and a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit™, CareFit™, LearnFit®, JŪV™ and OmniMount®. Ergotron is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and produced in Ergotron's facilities in Saint Paul and China. Learn more at www.ergotron.com.

SOURCE Ergotron, Inc.

